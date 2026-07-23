AI1 Technologies Appoints Alan Mele as COO and Vice President of Business Development

UBS and PaineWebber Veteran, Executive Director and founder/Managing Partner of Tribal Capital Markets to help accelerate ScoreAI MBS repayment scoring, optimization, and the ai1 AI Lending Marketplace business.

MONMOUTH BEACH, N.J. , July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AI1 Technologies today announced the appointment of Alan Mele as Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Business Development. Mele brings decades of institutional capital markets experience, including former Executive Director roles at UBS and PaineWebber, founder/Managing Partner experience with Tribal Capital Markets, and deep expertise in debt capital markets, mortgage-backed debt, and risk management.

In this role, Mele will focus on expanding institutional and strategic relationships for AI1's ScoreAI MBS Repayment Scoring and Optimization initiative and the ai1 AI Lending Marketplace. The company's MBS work is designed to help MBS buyers, aggregators, servicers, and loan sellers better evaluate loan-level drivers of margin degradation, including default drift, early prepayment, refinance runoff, irregular payment behavior, extension/stickiness, fraud/anomaly signals, and tape-quality risk.

ScoreAI is designed as a borrower-behavior intelligence layer that can complement existing CPR/OAS, cash-flow, and desk analytics workflows. Using enhanced loan tapes, ai1 loan tags, monthly loan-status tracking, macro-aware machine learning models, and large historical mortgage-performance datasets, ScoreAI aims to help market participants identify where risk sits inside a loan pool before those behaviors show up in realized performance.

"Alan brings the rare combination of debt capital markets experience, risk management judgment, and institutional relationships that ai1 needs as we move ScoreAI deeper into the MBS and secondary mortgage markets," said Philip Wallace, Chief Executive Officer of AI1 Technologies. "We believe Alan will tremendously contribute to our development in MBS repayment scoring and optimization, growth of ScoreAI Customer base, our AI Lending Marketplace strategy, and the acceleration of significant growth across institutional partners."

Mele's appointment comes as AI1 advances a broader strategy connecting origination intelligence, enhanced loan-tape formation, post-funding loan-status monitoring, MBS repayment analytics, and upcoming ScoreAI marketplace-based lender/investor matching. The company believes this closed-loop architecture can help improve pool selection, post-purchase surveillance, and secondary-market execution by turning static loan tapes into monitored behavior-scored assets.

Media Contact

Cynthia Matts, AI1 Technologies, 1 732 795 3717, [email protected], https://ai1technologies.com/

Philip Wallace, AI1 Technologies, 1 7324434859, [email protected], www.ai1technologies.com

SOURCE AI1 Technologies