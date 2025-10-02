AI1 Technologies Launches AI Lending Suite 2.0 -- Real Time, Economy Aware Credit Decisions with Predictive Repayment Scoring; Now Integrated with LendingPad LOS

"With Release 2.0, AI1 brings fintech agility directly inside LendingPad LOS. Our AI analyzes applications in real time and syncs instantly with our dynamic ScoreAI™ dashboard in the context of a continuously evolving economy, not just static assumptions." — Philip Wallace , CEO Post this

Predictive Repayment Scoring — Forward‑looking risk, pricing, and credit‑limit adjustments from live micro and macro indicators to optimize portfolios and margins in volatile markets, utilizing specialty incrementally trained models on customer, Fannie Mae, Freddy Mac SFLP/SFLD records, and MERS data.

Native real‑time LendingPad integration — Two‑way sync between LendingPad LOS and AI1's Dynamic Dashboard for seamless adoption without workflow changes.

"With Release 2.0, AI1 brings fintech agility directly inside LendingPad LOS. Our AI analyzes applications in real time and syncs instantly with our dynamic dashboard. Most importantly, ScoreAI™ now makes credit decisions in the context of a continuously evolving economy—not static assumptions."

"We're advancing specialized ensemble AI models for ultra‑low‑latency, high‑volume decision support assessments computation."

—Dr. Konstantin Malkov, CTO, AI1 Technologies

Why It Matters

Legacy credit models can't keep pace with market volatility. AI1's fintech‑driven approach blends borrower financial data, employment history, and live economic factors to continuously update scoring, pricing, and default forecasts—reducing manual work, lowering cost per loan, and unlocking new revenue opportunities.

AI1 also tackles revenue leakage by reducing "near‑miss" denials (~3.6% avg. in 2024) and late eligibility notifications/refi reactivations (~8.4%), for ~12% of margin commonly lost (Urban Institute and MBA). In a $12.9T U.S. lending market (excluding consumer credit and factoring), that leakage translates into billions in lost profit.

Across POS, LOS/back office, and underwriting, a typical lender can cut ~17–24% from average production cost per loan— about $2,250 per loan using MBA's Q2 2025 benchmark of $10,965. In best‑case fully digitized operations, 30–40% is achievable.

"AI1 optimizes and automates origination and underwriting, cutting loan costs and boosting margins—and LendingPad integration makes daily operations seamless."

—Bill Halick, CEO, Aceland Mortgage

"By adapting high‑precision KAN (Kolmogorov–Arnold) and stacked AI/ML models running on digital GPUs to novel photonic computing—including Microsoft's Analog Optical Computer (AOC)—AI1 is preparing the next generation of fintech infrastructure, combining massive scalability with energy‑efficient, ultra‑fast inference."

—Prof. Natalia Berloff, University of Cambridge

Availability

Request a demo to see AI Lending Suite 2.0 in your workflows.

Free AI1 Lending Suite version with core features at no cost.

AI1 Marketplace Portal waitlist for AI1 lender - applicant exchange (coming soon).

About AI1 Technologies

AI1 Technologies, builds economy‑aware, real‑time AI lending tools for mortgage, consumer, and business credit. Offerings—ScoreAI™, Predictive Repayment Scoring, chat/voice intake, scenario analysis, and open APIs—integrate with leading LOS platforms. AI1 pioneers Physical Neural Network (PNN) acceleration while advancing explainable KAN and ensemble‑based models, delivering fintech‑grade innovation practical for banks, credit unions, and alternative lenders.

About LedningPad

LendingPad® is a modern and innovative Loan Origination System (LOS) serving lenders, brokers, bankers, credit unions, and wholesalers with centralized and compliant automated technology tailored to the mortgage industry. Recognized for excellence with the Housing Wire's Tech 100 award, LendingPad streamlines the entire mortgage lending process while reducing operational costs. The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB) platform endorses the platform. LendingPad is a proud member of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), ACUMA, NYAMB, and the MISMO organization.

Media Contact

