AI4ALL Announces Leadership Transition, Tess Posner Appointed Interim CEO

"AI4ALL's mission is more critical than ever as AI impacts more and more of our daily lives and the world around us," said Posner. "I am honored to step back into a leadership role to support this important work and help guide the organization through its next phase of impact."

Posner is an award-winning social entrepreneur and artist with a deep focus on inclusion, equity, and empowerment. As AI4ALL's founding CEO from 2017 to 2021, she expanded the organization's reach to over 20 AI education partner sites and positioned it as an internationally recognized leader in AI education. With extensive experience in the technology industry and a deep understanding of AI4ALL's mission, she is uniquely positioned to lead the organization through this transition.

Posner assumes the role of interim CEO following the departure of Emily Reid.

"We sincerely thank Emily for her contributions to AI4ALL and wish her the best in her future endeavors," said AI4ALL Board Chair and Co-founder Olga Russakovsky. "Tess is an excellent fit for the interim CEO role, and I look forward to working closely with her to steward the organization through its next chapter."

"After nearly seven years with AI4ALL and three as CEO, I am incredibly proud of the impact we've made together," shared Reid. "From launching AI4ALL Ignite and Future Forum Dinners to providing opportunities to thousands of students nationwide, we have strengthened AI4ALL's programs, partnerships, and position in AI. I'm excited to see AI4ALL build on this strong foundation and push its impact even further in the years ahead."

AI4ALL will continue to build on its strong foundation and advance its work by empowering diverse Changemakers to shape AI's future. On March 8, 2025, the nonprofit will celebrate its eighth anniversary, having served more than 6,500 students to date. Additionally, applications for the next AI4ALL Ignite, a no-cost virtual accelerator program for undergraduates, is open through April 7. The program is designed to prepare historically excluded AI talent with the expertise and confidence needed to land a competitive AI internship and kick-start an AI career.

To learn more about AI4ALL and its work, visit https://ai-4-all.org/.

About AI4ALL

AI4ALL is a national nonprofit that is transforming the pipeline of AI practitioners and creating a more inclusive, human-centered discipline. They are establishing the next generation of AI Changemakers that humanity needs by equipping diverse, emerging talent with the responsible AI skills and social capital needed for collective success. AI4ALL has received funding from Melinda Gates/Pivotal Ventures, Salesforce, General Motors, and SoftBank among others and has been featured in the New York Times, TIME, CNN, The Washington Post, USA Today, The Atlantic, and the Today Show.

Nicole Halmi, AI4ALL, 1 401-529-6403, [email protected], https://ai-4-all.org/

