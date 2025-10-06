AI4ALL Appoints Bo Young Lee as CEO to Lead Next Chapter of Responsible AI Education and Implementation

Trailblazer and trusted advisor to Fortune 500 companies to guide organizations growth and impact

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AI4ALL, a national nonprofit committed to ensuring AI benefits humanity and fostering a more inclusive, human-centered discipline, has announced the appointment of Bo Young Lee as its new Chief Executive Officer. Lee brings a distinguished track record of leadership at the intersection of technology, business, and social impact, with a particular focus on the responsible implementation of AI in organizations of all sizes.

Lee succeeds Tess Posner, who has served as Interim CEO since March 2025. Posner will remain deeply involved as a Board Member and advisor, ensuring a seamless transition as Lee steps into the role.

"AI is reshaping every industry and society, and AI4ALL's mission to ensure that the people building these systems reflect the multiplicity of our world has never been more urgent," said Lee. "I am honored to join this incredible community of students, educators, entrepreneurs, and partners to expand the reach of inclusive AI education, while helping businesses and institutions adopt AI responsibly and ethically."

Lee most recently served as Strategy Advisor and Interim Chief Impact Officer at AnitaB.org and was previously Uber's first Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer. A highly regarded DEI and human capital executive, she is a frequent speaker and trusted advisor to organizations committed to building inclusive workplaces. She has held senior leadership roles at MMC, Ernst & Young, Aon Hewitt, and Catalyst, and has counseled dozens of Fortune 500 companies and nonprofits, including Marriott, Northern Trust, Allstate, Booz & Co., Discover, Human Rights Campaign, and McKesson, on advancing their diversity and equity goals.

Lee holds an MBA with distinction from NYU Stern and a BBA magna cum laude from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business. She also provides pro-bono guidance as a DEI advisor to the League of American Orchestras and NYC Arts in Education, and lectures with the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility. Currently, she is pursuing graduate studies in AI Ethics and Society at the University of Cambridge, Leverhulme Center for Future Intelligence.

"Bo is uniquely prepared to lead AI4ALL as CEO, because her entire career has centered on building inclusive organizations that unlock innovation and performance," said Posner. "She combines deep operational experience at global corporations with a proven ability to drive transformation through people, culture, and systems. I have no doubt she will have a positive impact on our team, partners, and drive our mission forward. I look forward to supporting her during the transition and continuing my service on the Board."

Under Lee's leadership, AI4ALL will empower early-career AI talent with both the critical technical skills that make them highly sought-after in the workforce and the tools to thoughtfully examine the social and ethical impacts of technology. By doing so, AI4ALL not only prepares the next generation of AI leaders but also partners with businesses and institutions to model and scale responsible AI adoption across industries.

"Tess's leadership has been instrumental in steering AI4ALL during this interim period," said Dr. Olga Russakovsky, AI4ALL Board Chair and Co-founder. "We are grateful that she will remain engaged as a Board Director and advisor. With Bo at the helm, we are confident AI4ALL is poised for its next phase of impact and growth."

AI4ALL has long been recognized as a trailblazer in responsible AI and preparing the next generation of AI leaders. The organization has reached thousands of students and inspired industry-wide conversations about the importance of equity and responsibility in the future of work.

About AI4ALL

AI4ALL is an award-winning nonprofit founded in 2017 by leading AI scientists, business leaders and educators committed to ensuring AI benefits humanity. Rooted in responsible AI and inclusion, AI4ALL provides opportunities for young people to learn AI skills and build future-proof skills that enable them to thrive in an AI-driven future. AI4ALL has received funding from Google.org, Melinda Gates/Pivotal Ventures, Salesforce, General Motors, Reboot Representation, and SoftBank among others and has been featured in the New York Times, TIME, CNN, The Washington Post, USA Today, and The Atlantic.

