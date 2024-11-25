AI4ALL Appoints Co-Founder Dr. Olga Russakovsky as Board Chair, Ana Pinczuk Joins as Board Member

AI4ALL, a national nonprofit transforming the pipeline of AI practitioners and fostering a more inclusive, human-centered discipline, has announced the appointment of Olga Russakovsky, PhD, as its new Board Chair. The organization also welcomed Ana Pinczuk, M.Eng, EMTM, MSM, as a new member of its Board of Directors.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AI4ALL, a national nonprofit transforming the pipeline of AI practitioners and fostering a more inclusive, human-centered discipline, has announced the appointment of Olga Russakovsky, PhD, as its new Board Chair. The organization also welcomed Ana Pinczuk, M.Eng, EMTM, MSM, as a new member of its Board of Directors.

Dr. Olga Russakovsky, a renowned leader in AI education and research and co-founder of AI4ALL, assumes the role of Board Chair after serving on the AI4ALL board since its founding in 2017. An Associate Professor of Computer Science at Princeton University and a pioneer in equitable AI development, Russakovsky has been instrumental in advancing AI4ALL's mission of creating pathways for underrepresented groups in AI. She has been awarded the PAMI Young Researcher Award, the NSF CAREER award, the AnitaB.org's Emerging Leader Abie Award in honor of Denice Denton, the CRA-WP Anita Borg Early Career Award, the MIT Technology Review's 35-under-35 Innovator award, the PAMI Everingham Prize and the Foreign Policy Magazine's 100 Leading Global Thinkers award. She completed her PhD at Stanford University and her postdoctoral fellowship at Carnegie Mellon University. She succeeds her fellow co-founder Dr. Fei-Fei Li.

"I am honored to step into this leadership role at such a pivotal time for AI4ALL," said Russakovsky. "As AI continues to transform every aspect of our lives, ensuring diversity in its development and application has never been more critical. I look forward to working with the board and the team to deepen our impact and broaden our reach."

Joining Russakovsky in shaping the organization's strategic vision is San Francisco-based Ana Pinczuk, a seasoned executive with expertise in technology, business transformation and innovation. Pinczuk most recently served as chief operating officer of Dexterity, a robotics software company, and has held leadership roles at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Cisco Systems, and Anaplan, bringing extensive experience in scaling technology organizations and fostering inclusion in the workplace. In her role at Dexterity, Pinczuk sat at the intersection of business, technology, and measurable positive impact across the workforce, particularly for those whose job roles can benefit from the support of robots. She currently serves as a Board Member of Aptiv and SentinelOne, and is a Board Trustee for Cornell University.

"AI4ALL's mission to empower the next generation of AI leaders aligns deeply with my own passion for advancing diversity and inclusion in tech," said Pinczuk. "I look forward to contributing to the organization's efforts to open doors for underrepresented communities in AI."

AI4ALL is at the forefront of creating opportunities for underrepresented students in AI through education, mentorship and advocacy. The organization's programs have reached thousands of students nationwide, equipping them with the skills and support needed to excel in the field. The organization's accelerator program, AI4ALL Ignite, is a free virtual program designed to empower undergraduate students to launch their careers in AI. Participants gain hands-on experience developing an AI portfolio project with guidance from industry mentors, while also showcasing their work at a dedicated student symposium. By the end of the accelerator, students are equipped with the skills and confidence to excel in technical AI internship opportunities.

"Olga Russakovsky has been a transformative voice on our board, and her appointment as Chair marks an exciting new chapter for AI4ALL," said AI4ALL CEO Emily Reid. "We are equally thrilled to welcome Ana Pinczuk, whose extensive expertise will be invaluable as we scale our impact and continue driving systemic change in AI. Both of these appointments reflect AI4ALL's commitment to building a board that champions diverse perspectives and experiences."

To learn more about AI4ALL, as well as its leadership, board members and advisors, visit: https://ai-4-all.org/about/our-team/. Organizations interested in sponsoring AI4ALL can contact the organization here: https://ai-4-all.org/contact/.

About AI4ALL

AI4ALL is a national nonprofit that is transforming the pipeline of AI practitioners and creating a more inclusive, human-centered discipline. They are establishing the next generation of AI Changemakers that humanity needs by equipping diverse, emerging talent with the responsible AI skills and social capital needed for collective success. AI4ALL has received funding from Melinda Gates/Pivotal Ventures, Prudential Financial, General Motors, Nielsen, and SoftBank among others and has been featured in the New York Times, TIME, CNN, The Washington Post, USA Today, The Atlantic and the Today Show.

