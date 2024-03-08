AI4ALL Celebrates Seventh Birthday on International Women's Day, Releases Impact Report Detailing Need for Change Among Artificial Intelligence Talentbase

Nonprofit Dedicated To Transforming The Pipeline Of AI Practitioners Shares Accomplishments Over the 2022-2023 Academic Year

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AI4ALL, a national nonprofit that is transforming the pipeline of AI practitioners and creating a more inclusive, human-centered discipline, released its annual impact report timed with its birthday. The organization was founded seven years ago on International Women's Day, March 8, a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women and calling for women's equality. AI4ALL's annual report details the nonprofit's work to foster the professional development of Black, Latinx, Indigenous (BLI), women and non-binary undergraduate students working toward a career in the fields of AI and machine learning.

"Cultivating diversity in the AI workforce is not just a possibility; it's the pathway to success. AI4ALL was founded to make a career in AI more accessible to those historically excluded from the field. While we celebrate our birthday and our accomplishments to date on this momentous holiday, we're also calling for a more dedicated effort from both the private and public sectors to help us collectively address the dire need for diversity in the future AI workforce," said AI4ALL CEO Emily Reid. "We are at a pivotal juncture when it comes to societal and economic implications of AI, and need to recognize the significant need for harnessing the diverse perspectives and experiences of a broader population in its application. Doing so will be crucial in shaping a more inclusive and equitable AI technology that serves humanity as a whole."

AI4ALL is establishing the next generation of AI Changemakers that humanity needs by equipping diverse, emerging talent with the responsible AI skills and social capital needed for collective success. The nonprofit partners with major entities like General Motors, Nielsen, Motorola Solutions Foundation, SoftBank, and Capital One, and well-known universities to create and deliver AI curriculum and establish mentor relationships that support the future success of student participants.

For the 2022-2023 academic year, AI4ALL served 537 students, of which 49% identified as women or non-binary, 44% Identified as Black, Latinx, or Native American/Indigenous and 17% identified as both. AI4ALL has had over 2,600 participants to date since its founding in 2017.

In Spring 2023, 61 students participated in AI4ALL's Talent Edge program, which helped prepare them for landing internships and entry-level roles in AI and machine learning, and gave them confidence in their career trajectory. According to the annual report:

89.8% of students agreed that as a result of participating, they improved their resumes;

89.9% said they improved their elevator pitches;

87.8% feel they belong to a community of peers in AI;

79.6% feel they have a network to help navigate a career in computer science or AI; and

61.7% accepted a position within four months. Participants, including those that did not accept a position within this timeframe, have access to ongoing career support through AI4ALL's Changemakers alumni network.

During the 2022-2023 academic year, AI4ALL's sequential programs Discover AI and Apply AI gave 510 unique students a hands-on introduction to computer science and AI, ethical issues surrounding AI implementation and tech careers, as well as the ability to develop technical skills and build an AI portfolio. The programs inspired students to think about how the practical application of AI could enhance socially beneficial work they already were interested in doing. According to the annual report:

At the start of the program, only 29.1% and 27% of Fall 2022 and Spring 2023 Discover AI students said they were able to have an informed conversation about how algorithmic bias (automated decision-making that amplifies or exacerbates societal biases that exists in data) impacts society, respectively. But those percentages changed to 90.8% and 88.8% after the completion of the program.

100% and 85% of Fall 2022 and Spring 2023 Apply AI participants expressed increased interest in learning more about AI, and the same number said they were interested in pursuing a major in CS or AI after completing the program.

Kesia Oliveros, a senior at Florida International University, participated in all three of the AI4ALL programs – Discover AI, Apply AI, and Talent Edge – during the 2022-2023 academic year. She is considering master's programs with data science research components. According to Oliveros, her experience with AI4ALL instilled confidence: "Everything I achieved, I understood why. I never felt imposter syndrome. I definitely feel like I could work in the field."

In late 2023, AI4ALL announced a completely new program, AI4ALL Ignite, and launched its first cohort in January 2024. This new program, which replaces the Discover AI, Apply AI and Talent Edge models, is a no-cost virtual accelerator that provides undergraduate students the opportunity to work on an AI portfolio project with mentorship and guidance from AI industry experts, participate in a student symposium to showcase their work, and gain extensive and practical training in career readiness and the technical AI internship interview. Students enrolled in AI4ALL Ignite will gain skills that will set them apart in the AI internship application process, learn to implement a responsible AI framework, and build a strong network of peers and AI practitioners while simultaneously fostering an environment of inclusion.

Individuals, corporations and academic institutions interested in partnering with or providing financial support to AI4ALL can contact the organization at [email protected]. To access AI4ALL's 2022-2023 academic year annual report, visit https://bit.ly/AI4ALLImpact22-23.

About AI4ALL

AI4ALL is a national nonprofit that is transforming the pipeline of AI practitioners and creating a more inclusive, human-centered discipline. They are establishing the next generation of AI Changemakers that humanity needs by equipping diverse, emerging talent with the responsible AI skills and social capital needed for collective success. AI4ALL has received funding from Melinda Gates/Pivotal Ventures, Prudential Financial, General Motors, Nielsen, and SoftBank among others and has been featured in the New York Times, TIME, CNN, The Washington Post, USA Today, The Atlantic and the Today Show.

Media Contact

Nicole Halmi, AI4ALL, 1 401-529-6403, [email protected], https://ai-4-all.org/

SOURCE AI4ALL