AI4ALL receives $2 Million grant from Google.org for AI Education

Funds will support Future of AI Education Council and Future of AI Salon Series

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AI4ALL, a nonprofit dedicated to creating a more inclusive and human-centered AI future, is excited to announce a $2 million grant from Google.org. This will power two new initiatives launching in 2025: the Future of AI Education Council and the Future of AI Salon dinner series.

This investment comes at a critical time in the evolution of AI, as the technology's influence on society, education, and the workforce accelerates. AI4ALL will use this funding to catalyze conversations and collaborations that will shape how AI is taught, governed, and applied in ways that benefit all people.

Future of AI Education Council: Centering Human Impact in the Classroom

Launching in fall 2025, the Future of AI Education Council will bring together a select group of university-level educators to co-create publicly available guidance for teaching AI in ways that are both rigorous and inclusive. Recognizing that there is no one-size-fits-all approach, the Council will draw on the lived experiences of varied classrooms serving a wide range of students and institutional contexts. Together, members will create practical, adaptable guidance and tools for post-secondary educators. The Council's work is designed to equip today's AI instructors with actionable guidance while laying the groundwork to cultivate a future AI talent pipeline that reflects a deep commitment to human-centered impact.

"The goal of the Future of AI Education Council is to bring together leading academic voices to guide how AI is taught in higher education–and to ensure that the field grows with a deep awareness of its societal responsibilities," said Tess Posner, Interim CEO of AI4ALL. "This work wouldn't be possible without Google.org's generous support."

Future of AI Salon: Private Conversations, Big Ideas

Also debuting in 2025 is the Future of AI Salon series—intimate, off-the-record dinner gatherings launching this July in San Francisco and September in New York City. Each salon will convene senior leaders across AI, academia, and policy to explore the most pressing questions in AI today. Themed conversations will span topics like AI and youth, the future of AI education, human connection in the age of AI, and the changing definition of an AI job.

"The salon series is designed to spark honest, high-level dialogue and community building at a time when cross-sector collaboration is urgently needed, and, in turn, inform AI4ALL's curriculum to prepare students best for what's to come," said Tess.

A National Vision for Responsible AI

In 2026 and beyond, AI4ALL will expand both programs—with the Future of AI Education Council launching a dedicated microsite and the salon series traveling to cities across the U.S., including Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles, Seattle, and more.

Organizations interested in supporting this work or participating in future events are invited to join AI4ALL in building a future where AI truly works for everyone. Since its founding in 2017, AI4ALL has reached over 7,500 students, including deeply training over 2,000 early career technologists.

For more information on AI4ALL or to learn how your organization can get involved, please contact For more information on AI4ALL or to learn how your organization can get involved, please contact Christine M. Casalini, [email protected], 617-875-7702.

About AI4ALL

AI4ALL is a national nonprofit that is empowering the next generation of AI leaders and creating a more inclusive, human-centered discipline. They do this by equipping emerging talent with the responsible AI skills and social capital needed for collective success. AI4ALL has received funding from Melinda Gates/Pivotal Ventures, Google, General Motors, Nielsen, and SoftBank among others and has been featured in the New York Times, TIME, CNN, The Washington Post, USA Today, The Atlantic and the Today Show.

Media Contact

Nicole Halmi, AI4ALL, 1 401-529-6403, [email protected], https://ai-4-all.org/

SOURCE AI4ALL