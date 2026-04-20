AI4ALL, with the All Tomorrows Institute, Launch "[DEFINE]: Our AI Futures," a National Call for Young People to Shape the Future of AI

New initiative invites submissions for a first-of-its-kind digital archive and documentary capturing how the next generation defines AI's role in society

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI4ALL, a national nonprofit committed to ensuring AI benefits humanity and fostering a more inclusive, human-centered discipline, today announced the launch of [DEFINE]: Our AI Futures, a national storytelling initiative and forthcoming documentary capturing how young people across the U.S. are thinking about, experiencing, and shaping the future of artificial intelligence. DEFINE is supported by a $300,000 grant from the Patrick J. McGovern Foundation and developed in partnership with the All Tomorrows Institute.

Submissions are open at defineouraifutures.com from April 16 through September 7, with early submissions due by May 29 eligible for inclusion in the project's documentary film. Entries received throughout the full submission period will additionally be eligible to win cash prizes.

At the center of the initiative is a 20-minute documentary, [DEFINE]: Our AI Futures, which will bring a curated selection of voices to life through personal storytelling and visual narrative. The film will premiere at an in-person screening event in December 2026, followed by broader digital distribution.

DEFINE shifts the conversation from abstract debate to lived experience, inviting young adults to share their perspectives through creative expression.

"Too often, conversations about AI happen without the voices of those who will live with its consequences the longest," said Bo Young Lee, CEO of AI4ALL. "DEFINE is about creating a space for young people not just to react to AI, but to actively shape how it evolves. Projects like this can influence how we build, govern, and engage with AI moving forward."

DEFINE: Our AI Futures invites submissions across a range of formats, including video, audio, visual art, written work, and mixed media. Contributors are encouraged to respond creatively to one of three key topic areas:

AI & the Environment

AI & the Future of Work

AI & Human Connection

Selected submissions will become part of a dynamic, publicly accessible digital archive designed not only as a creative showcase, but as a resource for educators, policymakers, and industry leaders seeking to better understand emerging perspectives on AI. The archive will live at defineouraifutures.com and will be launched later this year.

Together, the documentary and archive are designed to reinforce a central idea: that imagining a beneficial future for AI requires the creativity and input of those who are most impacted.

"Technology disparity is not inevitable," said Dylan Thomas Doyle, Executive Director of the All Tomorrows Institute. "Who gets the chance to tell their stories about technology, whose lives those reflect, and what futures they imagine collectively shape what gets built, who benefits, and who gets left behind. Through DEFINE, we aim to transform the dominant narratives into stories that represent all of humanity, including youth."

The DEFINE archive will serve as a living, evolving collection of 100+ submissions, organized by theme, geography, and format. By elevating a wide range of voices, including those from underrepresented communities, the project aims to provide a more complete and nuanced view of how AI is perceived across the country through the lens of young individuals.

"AI is equal parts a technology opportunity and challenge–and a human one," Lee added. "If we want to build systems that work for everyone, we need to understand how people see themselves in that future. DEFINE helps make those perspectives visible."

To learn more and submit, visit: defineouraifutures.com. And for more information on AI4ALL, please contact Nicole Halmi at [email protected], or visit https://ai-4-all.org/.

About AI4ALL

AI4ALL is an award-winning nonprofit founded in 2017 by leading AI scientists, business leaders and educators committed to ensuring AI benefits humanity. Rooted in responsible AI and inclusion, AI4ALL provides opportunities for young people to learn AI skills and build future-proof skills that enable them to thrive in an AI-driven future. AI4ALL has received funding from Google.org, Melinda Gates/Pivotal Ventures, Salesforce, General Motors, Reboot Representation, and SoftBank among others and has been featured in the New York Times, TIME, CNN, The Washington Post, USA Today, and The Atlantic.

About All Tomorrows Institute

The All Tomorrows Institute is a media collective whose mission is to tell the stories of people developing and using technology to serve the public good. Creating content and art that is future-oriented around imagining more ideal futures for technology, the All Tomorrows Institute aims to shift the dominant narrative in technology journalism away from hype and horror and toward collective liberation. The work of The All Tomorrows Institute is funded and conducted in partnership with the Mozilla Foundation, the Distributed AI Research Institute (DAIR), Northwestern University, and All Tech is Human, among others. For media requests and more information on the All Tomorrows Institute, please contact [email protected], or visit alltomorrows.org.

About Patrick J. McGovern Foundation

The Patrick J. McGovern Foundation (PJMF) is a philanthropic organization dedicated to advancing artificial intelligence and data science solutions to create a thriving, equitable, and sustainable future for all. PJMF works in partnership with public, private, and social institutions to drive progress on our most pressing challenges, including digital health, climate change, broad digital access, and data maturity in the social sector.

Media Contact

Nicole Halmi, AI4ALL, 1 401-529-6403, [email protected], ai-4-all.org

SOURCE AI4ALL