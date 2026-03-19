AIBound Exits Stealth at RSA, Launching The Control Plane To Detect and Prevent AI Risks in Real-Time

"Today, every person in your company is experimenting with AI — and rightly so. AIBound gives security teams the platform to finally get ahead of it — turning AI from an uncontrolled risk into a business enabler," said Niall Browne, CEO and co-founder of AIBound. Post this

As a five-time Global CISO in Silicon Valley, Niall led security at Palo Alto Networks—the world's largest cybersecurity company—and Workday, the global leader in enterprise cloud HR and finance trusted by over 60% of the Fortune 500. He has advised global boards of directors on cybersecurity risk, and partnered with governments and law enforcement on critical infrastructure protection.

"Security teams are being asked to both enable AI innovation and control its risk, often with legacy security tools that were never designed for AI," said Ralf VonSosen, Chief Growth Officer at AIBound. "Niall's experience has driven him to build an AI security platform by security practitioners, for security practitioners — a control plane laser-focused on the opportunities and challenges security teams face every day in securing their organizations' AI transformation journey."

AIBound is the AI Control Plane that gives organizations visibility and control over each AI tool, agent, and model in use — from employee browsers and endpoints to cloud infrastructure, through 100+ integrations. With 78% of employees already using unapproved AI tools, AIBound enables companies to keep pace with AI adoption — and get ahead of it. Security teams gain instant visibility into every AI tool the moment it appears, understand whether it poses a risk, and can block unauthorized tools on the spot, without slowing down the business.

Powering every insight is Nucleus AI — AIBound's proprietary intelligence engine, and one of the industry's most comprehensive AI application catalogs. Nucleus automatically identifies and assesses the risk of hundreds of thousands of AI applications, turning complex AI activity into clear, actionable decisions for security teams.

AIBound is attending RSAC, March 23 - 26, 2026 and will be demonstrating the platform at Early Stage Expo Briefing Center (ESE-43). CEO, Niall Browne, is presenting on how to identify AI risk at the Early Stage Expo on Thursday, March 26 at 11:30 a.m. PT.

To schedule a conversation at RSAC, follow the link: https://www.aibound.com/aibound-at-rsac-2026

About AIBound:

AIBound is the AI Control Plane for Secure AI, the platform purpose-built to both detect and prevent AI. Founded in 2025 by Niall Browne, five-time Global CISO and former head of security at Palo Alto Networks and Workday. Through more than 100 integrations, AIBound gives organizations complete visibility into every AI app, agent, model, and plugin in. Powered by Nucleus AI, the platform automatically identifies and assesses hundreds of thousands of AI applications, turning AI risk into clear, actionable intelligence. For more information, visit www.aibound.com

Media Contact

Katherine Verducci, 1903 Public Relations, 1 4084295779, [email protected], https://1903pr.com/

SOURCE AIBound