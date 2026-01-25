AICA Launches New AI-Powered Product Classification Platform for UNSPSC, GS1 GPC, and More

New platform offers Self-Service, API, and White-Label options to help enterprises and partners classify product and service data faster, with enterprise-grade accuracy.

LONDON, Jan. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AICA Data International, a specialist provider of product data intelligence solutions, today announced the launch of its new AI-powered Product Classification Platform, designed to simplify and accelerate classification across UNSPSC and GS1 GPC standards. The platform forms part of AICA's broader classification services, enabling organisations to choose the implementation model that best fits their needs, including a self-service portal, developer-ready API, and white-label deployment for partners and service providers.

Enterprises across mining, manufacturing, energy, retail, and distribution continue to face major operational challenges caused by inconsistent and unstructured product and service data. Classification projects remain slow and costly when handled manually, often resulting in poor accuracy, duplicated records, and limited spend visibility. AICA's new platform is built to address these realities with an enterprise-grade classification suite that combines automation, validation, and scalable delivery models.

Designed for Speed, Accuracy, and Real-World Data Complexity

AICA's classification platform uses proprietary machine learning models trained on industrial and enterprise product datasets, delivering up to 95%+ AI accuracy (data quality dependent) while processing 40,000 to up to 6,000,000 items per hour. Every output includes an actionable Reliability Score, helping teams focus review effort on low-confidence classifications and maintain consistent quality at scale.

By automating the most time-consuming elements of classification and supporting optional expert verification, the platform reduces dependence on manual coding while enabling faster time-to-value and lower project cost.

Flexible Implementation Models for Enterprises and Partners

To support different operational requirements and maturity levels, AICA's platform is available through four primary models:

Full-Service Model

AICA manages the classification process end-to-end using AI automation combined with expert validation, ensuring enterprise-grade output quality and consistent governance across large datasets. Many organisations will want to begin with Full-Service and then transition into Self-Service or API for continuous classification.

Self-Service Platform

Organisations can upload product or service data through a secure web-based portal, receive classified outputs rapidly, and review results using built-in validation tools. This model is ideal for teams that want speed and automation while maintaining internal control over data governance workflows.

API Model

AICA's API enables real-time or high-volume classification integrated directly into enterprise systems such as ERP, EAM, PIM, and MDM platforms. It supports continuous classification and enrichment workflows for organisations that want classification embedded into their data operations and onboarding processes.

White-Label Platform for Partners

AICA also offers a white-label option that allows systems integrators, consultants, and data service providers to deploy the classification platform under their own branding. This enables partners to deliver fast classification services to their clients while leveraging AICA's industrial-grade AI technology in the background.

Built-In Quality Control and Verification

Unlike traditional classification tools that rely primarily on taxonomy mapping, AICA's platform incorporates multiple layers of quality control designed for enterprise environments, including:

Reliability Scores for every classification output

Guided standards selection for greater precision and context

Automated web verification for part numbers, improving fill rates and confidence when supplier descriptions are incomplete

Custom dictionaries and client-specific terminology, enabling improved accuracy for internal naming conventions and supplier aliases

Human-in-the-loop validation, available when required for high-risk or regulated categories

This combination of automation, verification, and optional expert QA is designed to deliver consistent classification quality without the time and cost burden of large manual teams.

Supporting Business Value Beyond Classification

AICA's classification platform also includes tools to quantify business value, helping stakeholders build ROI cases and compare approaches. Many organisations adopting automated classification experience improvements in:

spend visibility and category reporting

supplier consolidation and procurement efficiency

duplicate record reduction

catalog consistency across ERP and procurement systems

maintenance planning and inventory accuracy

faster readiness for AI, analytics, and digital transformation initiatives

"Enterprise classification has historically been slow, expensive, and inconsistent," said Isak Marais at AICA. "This new platform gives organisations and partners a faster and more scalable way to classify and structure product and service data using global standards like UNSPSC and GS1 GPC, with flexible delivery models, quality controls, and the ability to embed classification directly into enterprise workflows."

Availability

The AICA Product Classification Platform is available immediately. Organisations can begin with AICA's full-service classification offering to establish a clean data foundation, and then transition into self-service or API-based classification workflows for continuous governance and scaling.

To learn more or request access, visit:

https://classification.aicadata.com/

About AICA

AICA (AICA Data International Ltd) is a product data intelligence platform specialising in Product and Service Data Cleansing, Enrichment, Classification, and Creation. AICA's Agentic AI models are trained specifically on industrial, MRO, and enterprise product datasets, enabling organisations to achieve high classification accuracy at scale with confidence scoring, audit-ready outputs, and optional human-in-the-loop QA. AICA integrates with ERP, EAM, PIM, and MDM systems, including SAP, Maximo, Oracle, Coupa, and more to support enterprise-wide data transformation programs.

Media Contact

Isak Marais, AICA Data, 27 0712775516, [email protected], https://aicadata.com

SOURCE AICA Data