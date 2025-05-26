AICON Yachts Introduces the New AUDACE 50 in Houston's Luxury Yacht Market

AICON Yachts, Italy's premier luxury yacht design and manufacturing company providing highly customized yachts for the international yacht market, is excited to introduce the new AUDACE 50 in Houston's luxury yacht market, one of the largest yacht markets in the U.S. This exquisitely designed 50' WALKAROUND Twin Cabins yacht provides exceptional performance and is a fusion of Italian luxury design and American engineering and is ideally suited for Houston's recreational yacht market

HOUSTON, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new AUDACE 50 being introduced to Houston's luxury yacht market expresses all of the pleasures of life on board through its carefully studied design together with its superior sailing capabilities. The AUDACE 50 made its initial debut at the 2024 Cannes Yachting Festival and immediately demonstrated its superior performance, receiving a highly positive reception within the European yachting community and receiving international awards for superior design, performance, and seaworthy capability. The AUDACE 50 is now coming to Houston and the Texas Gulf Coast, an excellent luxury yacht market for this outstanding 50' WALKAROUND Twins Cabin yacht with completely redesigned internal and external layouts.

AICON Yachts is committed to constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible in yacht manufacturing and to delivering the ultimate in style and sophistication on the open water. AICON Yachts believes that every voyage should be a unique and unforgettable experience and the goal is to exceed clients' expectations at every turn. From the initial design phase to final delivery, AICON Yachts' team of skilled craftsmen and engineers work tirelessly to ensure that every yacht reflects the utmost in quality and care. The new AUDACE 50 exemplifies AICON Yachts strategy for superior yacht performance. With LOA of 50', maximum beam of 14'5", and with three high performance 600 HP engines, the AUDACE 50 embodies the pinnacle of nautical excellence.

Gottfried International Estates, Inc., a Houston based real estate company representing U.S. and international investors in Texas and Europe, is supporting the introduction of the new AUDACE 50 in Houston. "We are excited to support AICON Yachts and the introduction of the AUDACE 50 in Houston", states Bill Gottfried, Managing Partner for Gottfried International Estates, Inc. "We have been working with the outstanding AICON Yachts Team to lay the groundwork for bringing the AUDACE 50 to Houston's yacht market. Luxury yachts and luxury real estate are the perfect combination". Please contact us for information on AICON Yachts and the AUDACE 50. www.gottfriedinternationalestates.com and www.aiconyachts.com

Media Contact

Bill Gottfried, Gottfried International Estates, Inc., 1 7132990653, [email protected], www.gottfriedinternationalestates.com

SOURCE Gottfried International Estates, Inc.