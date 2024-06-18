AICrete Launches Sustainable Concrete Mobile App. Customers can now cut CO2 by up to 20% and double profit margins anytime, anywhere.

"We like to say AICreteOS is like giving our customers sustainable concrete superpowers," concludes Aghdasi. Post this

"We are thrilled to be among the first to deploy AICreteOS, the first comprehensive Quality Control system fully available for mobile, not just partial solutions," said Jan Holt, Director of Quality, Research & Sustainability, Chaney Enterprises. "Our team is always on the go; AICreteOS gives us the ability to manage quality in real time. This mobile app is a game changer," noted Holt.

Few building materials match concrete's durability, strength, and widespread use. In fact, concrete is the most utilized building material globally, second only to water. Since its inception in ~6500 BC, concrete science has continuously evolved to improve the material's performance characteristics. According to the results of the company's 40 projects to date, AICreteOS can be an important tool in curbing concrete's carbon footprint, with 36,852 tons of CO2 per year cut to date and $3.07 saved per cubic yard, on average. "We like to say AICreteOS is like giving our customers sustainable concrete superpowers," concludes Aghdasi.

AICrete launched the AI-powered platform in 2020 to address many of the industry's most pressing challenges, including variability of raw materials, inconsistencies in performance, and concrete's environmental impact. AICrete works with concrete producers to source, test, and analyze their local materials, using machine learning to identify and optimize customized mix designs for more profitable and sustainable concrete. Additional benefits to this offering include live customer support, automated workflows, operational insights, and much more. To learn more about AICrete, please visit www.aicrete.com.

About AICrete: AICrete is revolutionizing global concrete operations by significantly increasing profitability, sustainability, efficiency, and productivity through its transformative all-in-one AI-powered operating system, AICreteOS, harnessing the power of AI, machine learning, computer vision, software, and automation. Located in Silicon Valley, investors include CLEAR Ventures, VoLo Earth Ventures, Cortical Ventures, and CRH Ventures. Please visit www.aicrete.com for more info.

About Chaney: Founded in 1962 by Eugene "Babe" Chaney, Chaney Enterprises recently celebrated its 60th year in business. Built on a foundation of integrity, every member of the Chaney Enterprises team pours their heart and soul into every job. Chaney is passionate about providing ready-mix concrete, sand, gravel, and stone to its customers throughout Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., Delaware, and North Carolina by land, sea, and rail. From its headquarters in Gambrills, Maryland, the company operates 66 ready-mix concrete plants and 12 sand and gravel facilities. For more information, visit ChaneyEnterprises.com.

