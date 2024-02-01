Aiden Doubles Staff and Clientele in 2023, Positioning Emerging Windows IT Automation Leader for Rapid Growth in 2024

CISO and CTO roles added to Aiden's leadership team to support growth

MCKINNEY, Texas, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aiden Technologies, the provider of modern, intelligent software packaging and deployment for Microsoft Windows, doubled its employees and customer base in 2023 while achieving 55% YoY ARR growth, three milestones in a year defined by sweeping advancements for the company. This significant momentum has further entrenched Aiden as a key leader in the exploding IT automation market and positions the company for another momentous year of growth in 2024.

One of Aiden's biggest 2023 milestones was its completion of a $4.5 million round of seed funding announced in May, which was co-led by Right Side Capital Management and Blu Venture Investors. Right Side was the largest investor in Aiden's initial round of funding in 2021, and their latest investment represents a strong vote of confidence in Aiden's exponential growth in the two years since.

"We found Aiden's solution to be truly unique in that it is able to cost-effectively solve very complex administrative and security challenges that affect over a billion Microsoft Windows machines across the world," said Bikram Bakshi, Partner at Blu Venture Investors. "An organization would have to hire dozens of experts to complete the work that Aiden can accomplish in a matter of minutes. The technology not only saves a company time and money spent on reducing security vulnerabilities but also the resources it would take to recover from a cyberattack. I look forward to seeing the success Aiden will undoubtedly have in 2024."

In December, Aiden capped a year of extraordinary growth with the hiring of Cindy Heiner as CISO. Heiner brings 20 years of information security experience to Aiden, including three years as Executive Director of Cybersecurity and Technology Controls at JP Morgan Chase, as well as extensive corporate experience and a passion for helping secure small and medium-sized businesses. She will be spearheading Aiden's IT security strategy, managing vital operations, and collaborating with Aiden's sales team to standardize security practices and ensure customer satisfaction.

"During my time in the cybersecurity industry, I've seen a lot of different technology labeled 'the next big thing,' but what we're doing here at Aiden is truly unique," said Heiner. "That's what drew me to Aiden more than anything else — I love being part of and contributing to this small but powerful team making a real difference for its customers. With the bright minds assembled at Aiden, I expect 2024 to be even more successful for us than 2023."

In addition to Heiner, Aiden re-titled Sean Maloney from Principle, Systems Architect to Chief Technology Officer, bringing his title and responsibilities in line. This move comes as Aiden reaches an inflection point in its growth that demands a CTO who can bring the technology front and center and reach its full potential. Maloney wrote the original code that became what Aiden

is today, and his new role will focus on innovation and leading the company's product vision. As he looks to the future, his biggest goal is to democratize access to guru-level Microsoft Windows expertise through AI & Hyperautomation, purpose-built for delivering software and OS deployments at scale.

"I started building this technology 20 years ago, and I originally designed it to mimic my decisions and abilities as an IT person. It can set up and maintain our customer's computers the way I would if I visited every computer myself," said Maloney. "It's incredibly humbling to see how far it's come — from a single developer to a thriving business with a customer base including four of the top five private equity firms in the world. In my new role as CTO, I'm excited to continue pushing the boundaries and creating the most innovative technology possible."

Also, in 2023, Aiden added several high-profile law firm clients to its customer base, including Bond Schoeneck & King and Koley Jessen. Bond Schoeneck & King, an AmLaw 200 firm based in New York with more than 300 attorneys, reported a 30% reduction in security vulnerabilities after implementing Aiden. Nebraska-based Koley Jessen, an award-winning firm with over 200 employees, reported that Aiden's best-in-class AI and hyperautomation capabilities reduced the time it takes to build and deploy computers by 75%.

Aiden continued to strengthen its positioning in the legal community by bringing on law firm technology expert Joe Fousek, as a legal industry Business Consultant. Fousek brings 30+ years of experience spearheading large, international IT and security teams for some of the nation's leading law firms, most recently Aiden customer Bond Schoeneck & King.

