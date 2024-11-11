Aiden Precision Coffee Maker Selected as a Good Housekeeping 2024 Best Kitchen Gear Award Winner

Fellow's first-ever drip coffee brewer, Aiden, has been named a Good Housekeeping 2024 Best Kitchen Gear Award Winner Post this

Barista-Quality Coffee (at Home): Aiden delivers pour-over quality coffee that you can expect at your favorite café with to-the-degree temperature control, even water distribution, and a built-in bloom cycle (i.e., pre-wetting the grounds) for a smooth, balanced cup every time.

Style & Substance: Elevate your kitchen countertop with Aiden's sleek, contemporary style and prime functionality, a stainless steel, double-walled wide-mouth carafe (to drink now or later), nearly silent brewing capabilities, a silicone lid seal to eliminate steam from hitting the underside of your cabinets, and a detachable water tank for easy refilling.

Unrivaled Convenience & Guidance: Aiden simplifies making great coffee – with brewing and dose guidance along the way. Whether a coffee brewing beginner or expert, Aiden guides you through every step to making delicious coffee all from your phone – including selectable water quantity, personalizable brew profiles for different roast levels, in-advance brew scheduling, and more.

Aiden Precision Coffee Maker is now available to purchase for $365 via the Fellow website. Customers can enjoy peace of mind with a two-year standard warranty, extendable to 3 years with product registration.

About Fellow

Fellow is on a mission to give people the gear, guidance, and coffee to make the brewing routine a moment of creativity. Inspired by the need for high-quality equipment to properly brew high-quality coffee, Fellow brings the confidence of the specialty coffee world into the lives of everyday coffee lovers, from the curious to the prosumer.

Fellow's products and services include kettles, grinders, French presses, mugs, and a seasonal selection of exclusive, limited-release coffee from roasters around the world. Fellow's Stagg EKG Electric Kettle, Ode Brew Grinder, Opus Conical Burr Grinder, and Carter Move Mug have won several renowned awards and accolades, including the Specialty Coffee Association Awards, the Red Dot Design Award, the Dezeen Awards, and Fast Company's Innovation by Design Awards.

Founded in 2013, by CEO Jake Miller, Fellow is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information about Fellow visit http://www.fellowproducts.com.

