Aiden Technologies Adds Joe Fousek as Law Firm Technology Expert to Bolster IT and Security Expertise

Fousek brings more than 30 years of experience leading and introducing innovation to IT teams at nation's leading law firms

MCKINNEY, Texas, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aiden Technologies, the provider of modern, intelligent software packaging and deployment for Microsoft Windows, today announced that law firm technology expert Joe Fousek has joined the company as a legal industry Business Consultant, bringing decades of industry experience in IT security to the table. This appointment supports Aiden's focus on strengthening its team as it grows its base of law firm customers to ensure every Microsoft computer is in its Desired State Configuration (DSC), enhancing Digital End-User Experience (DEX) and elevating Cybersecurity Posture.

Fousek's career spans more than 30 years spearheading large, international IT and security teams for some of the nation's leading law firms, including Quarles & Brady, Kirkland & Ellis, and Fredrikson & Byron. Most recently, he served as CIO at Bond, Schoeneck & King, overseeing all aspects of the firm's IT department, including infrastructure, security, eDiscovery, practice support, and project management.

"I haven't been this excited about a law firm technology in decades," said Fousek. "In an industry that is notably risk averse, every firm I know struggles with getting security patches and application updates installed successfully across the environment. Aiden's AI technology ensures that every Microsoft server, desktop, laptop, and VDI in your environment receives all firmware, BIOS, security patches, and updates for applications to keep them in an ideal state and compliant. Simply put, I love that you don't have to chase down all the computers that did not update successfully; AidenBot does that for you."

With the recent announcement of the additions of new law firm clients Bond Schoeneck & King and Koley Jessen, Aiden demonstrated that their technology is ideally suited for law firms. Law firms use hundreds of applications to facilitate work across different practice groups, and many law firms work with regulated industries such as healthcare and banking that require compliance with robust security and privacy policies. Additionally, law firms often handle highly confidential information like intellectual property patents yet to be filed and M&A deals still in negotiation. Because of these factors, it is imperative that law firms prioritize reducing security vulnerabilities and promptly implementing software patches, which Aiden handles through its AI-based hyperautomation technology.

"It is an honor to have Joe consulting with our team at Aiden," said Joshua Aaron, CEO of Aiden Technologies. "His wealth of knowledge of law firm IT operations and avant-garde technologies in the legal industry makes him an asset to our team and a staunch advocate for all our law firm customers. I look forward to working closely with Joe to share the innovation of Aiden by helping more firms simplify their IT processes, achieve endpoint compliance, and give their IT teams more time to focus on high-impact, rewarding projects."

