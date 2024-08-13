With Three-Year Revenue Growth of More Than 2,000 Percent, Aiden Technologies Ranks No. 176 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. revealed today that Aiden Technologies ranks No. 176 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"It's great to simply be included on the Inc. 5000, but to debut on the list at No. 176 is truly a moment of pride for our company," said Josh Aaron, CEO Aiden Technologies. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication from every member of our team over the past four years. Through their achievements, we've been able to grow our innovative IT management technology, our customer base, and our company as a whole."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to http://www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Aiden Technologies is revolutionizing IT security by using AI and Intelligent Automation to solve one of the most resource-intensive and error-prone processes in the industry, software deployment, computer configuration, and vulnerability management. Its approach ensures secure, efficient, and compliant enterprise environments, freeing up valuable resources for strategic initiatives and proactively reducing the risk of cyber threats.

"Research shows that software vulnerabilities, humans, and human error are three of the top four reasons a cyber breach occurs," said Aaron. "Our tremendous growth over the past three years can be attributed to the fact that we've made a significant breakthrough in IT operations and cybersecurity by directly addressing these issues. As soon as a customer deploys Aiden, they can instantly see our impact on their cyber hygiene, which is why we have zero customer churn and great customer referral numbers. As we continue this journey, I'm excited to see what we can accomplish in the years to come."

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit http://conference.inc.com/.

Aiden is a leading provider of IT automation solutions, offering intelligent software packaging and deployment for Windows environments. Aiden couples deep expertise in Microsoft Modern Management with a powerful AI bot, ensuring that computers get exactly the software they're supposed to have and nothing else…or, as we like to call it, "Desired State Configuration" (DSC). Building machines, deploying software, and applying patches are tedious tasks on every IT to-do list. Now, these activities don't need to be a drain on skilled resources or morale. Aiden makes scaling IT operations painless through hyperautomation and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Aiden keeps computers up to date, reduces security risks, and improves the digital end-user experience. For more information, visit meetaiden.com and follow us on LinkedIn @Aiden Technologies Inc. and Twitter at @meetaidentech.

