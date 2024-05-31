Aidentified Recognized by SIIA as Best Best Industry Contact Relationship Management (CRM) Solution

Aidentified earns prestigious industry recognition

BOSTON, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aidentified was named the best Best Industry Contact Relationship Management (CRM) Solution of 2024 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative Business Technology products across the country and around the world.

"A few years ago, we took everything we've learned from our previous data-driven businesses and set out to build a relationship intelligence platform to help financial services professionals create more meaningful business relationships," said Tom Aley, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Aidentified. "Today, thousands of financial advisors as well as sales and marketing professionals leverage our platform to make valuable connections every single day."

Darr Aley, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Aidentified said: "We're proud of everything our team has accomplished so far, and are thankful to our customers and partners who have helped us achieve success. Thank you to the CODiE Awards and Judges for this honor."

Aidentified is an AI-powered relationship-based prospecting platform and 1st party data enrichment service. It combines professional and household data to offer brands a truly 360-degree view of clients and prospects, along with the warmest path for engagement. With its proprietary AI and machine learning-based relationship cloud functionality, Aidentified draws from over 210 million consumer and 100 million professional U.S. profiles. The platform provides organizations with unparalleled insights into customer and prospect analytics, real-time wealth events and nuanced relationship mapping. Brands across industries, including financial services, enterprise, real estate, insurance, non-profit, education, and luxury goods, rely on Aidentified to make better decisions based on client and prospect analytics.

"The 2024 Business Technology CODiE Award Winners maintain the vital legacy of the CODiEs in spotlighting the best and most impactful apps, services and products serving the business tech market," said SIIA President Chris Mohr. "We are so proud to recognize this year's honorees – the best of the best! Congratulations to all of this year's CODiE Award winners!"

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a virtual Winner Celebration. Awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals, including the top honor of the Best Overall Business Technology Solution.

A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert Judges whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Details about the winning products can be found at https://siia.net/codie/

About the CODiE Awards

Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. The CODiEs are different from other tech awards. It is not a participation Award, it is earned. Our unique Expert Review process provides tremendous value for each Nominee. Each nomination receives a detailed review, pursuant to category-specific criteria, by two expert Judges with a live demo that provides real-time Q&A and comments during the first round. Finalists' products receive a second round and Peer review by industry leaders. Thus, even for nominees that don't win, they get valuable feedback on possible areas of product improvement.

For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Aidentified

Aidentified is the leader in AI-powered relationship-based prospecting and 1st party data enrichment, uniquely combining professional and household data to offer brands a 360º view of clients and prospects, along with the best path for engagement. With its proprietary algorithms and relationship cloud functionality – fed by 210 million consumer and 100 million professional U.S. profiles and powered by the latest AI and machine learning techniques – Aidentified provides organizations with unparalleled insights into customer and prospect analytics, real-time wealth events and nuanced relationship mapping. Brands across industries, including financial services, enterprise, real estate, insurance, non-profit, education and luxury, rely on Aidentified to make better decisions based on client and prospect analytics.

Aidentified was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston. For more information, visit https://www.aidentified.com/ and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

John Reid, Aidentified, 1 585.746.9801, [email protected], https://www.aidentified.com/

SOURCE Aidentified