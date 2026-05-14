As AI-powered search replaces traditional queries, being cited by LLMs is no longer optional—it is the new imperative for brand survival. AIEthos can help you make sure your brand does not get lost in the web. Post this

"Visibility in the AI era is not a 'set-and-forget' milestone; it is a moving target. By combining proprietary RAG simulation with real-time semantic patching, AIEthos ensures that brand identities remain coherent and authoritative across the entire LLM ecosystem. We don't just monitor your presence; we secure your position as a cited authority." - Robert Cunningham, Founding Team Member, AIEthos

Key Capabilities of the AIEthos Platform

The platform ships with three core modules designed to navigate the "Black Box" of AI search:

The Ethos-Tron Scanner: A diagnostic tool that simulates RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) pathways to surface competitive blind spots in real-time.

The Ethos-Glamdring Score: A weighted 0-100 GEO Readiness rating that benchmarks a brand's "citability" against industry peers.

Semantic Patch-Gen: A technical module that auto-generates structured data corrections (utilizing the JSON-LD format) to resolve fragmented brand identities within CommonCrawl datasets.

Availability and Pricing

The AIEthos platform is available immediately. Users can access a free basic AI audit directly on the website, with professional subscription plans starting at $299/month. Enterprise and agency licensing is available upon request.

Media Contact

Robert Cunningham, AIEthos LLC, 1 7604581614, [email protected], https://www.aiethos.ai

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SOURCE AIEthos LLC