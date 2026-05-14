AIEthos Debuts Next-Gen Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) Platform to Measure Brand Visibility in ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini

AIEthos launches advanced AI-Readiness platform allowing brands to measure and amplify their visibility in LLM-generated answers from ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini with near future plans to introduce additional AI models.
SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AIEthos LLC, a pioneer in Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), today announced the general availability of its flagship AI-Readiness platform, enabling marketers and brand strategists to measure, manage, and amplify their visibility inside large language model (LLM) outputs across ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini. As AI-powered search overtakes traditional search engine queries, brands face a new imperative: being cited — not just ranked. AIEthos bridges that gap with proprietary scoring, semantic patching, and citation-engine optimization tooling that directly influences how AI models perceive and describe a brand.
"Traditional SEO focused on where you ranked; AIEthos focuses on whether you exist in the mind of the AI. As zero-click AI responses become the primary source of truth for consumers, being accurately represented and cited within those answers is the new baseline for brand survival." - Barry Fitzgerald, Founding Team Member, AIEthos
"Visibility in the AI era is not a 'set-and-forget' milestone; it is a moving target. By combining proprietary RAG simulation with real-time semantic patching, AIEthos ensures that brand identities remain coherent and authoritative across the entire LLM ecosystem. We don't just monitor your presence; we secure your position as a cited authority." - Robert Cunningham, Founding Team Member, AIEthos
Key Capabilities of the AIEthos Platform
The platform ships with three core modules designed to navigate the "Black Box" of AI search:
- The Ethos-Tron Scanner: A diagnostic tool that simulates RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) pathways to surface competitive blind spots in real-time.
- The Ethos-Glamdring Score: A weighted 0-100 GEO Readiness rating that benchmarks a brand's "citability" against industry peers.
- Semantic Patch-Gen: A technical module that auto-generates structured data corrections (utilizing the JSON-LD format) to resolve fragmented brand identities within CommonCrawl datasets.
Availability and Pricing
The AIEthos platform is available immediately. Users can access a free basic AI audit directly on the website, with professional subscription plans starting at $299/month. Enterprise and agency licensing is available upon request.
Media Contact
Robert Cunningham, AIEthos LLC, 1 7604581614, [email protected], https://www.aiethos.ai
SOURCE AIEthos LLC
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