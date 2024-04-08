AiFi and GS Draft Join Forces to Bring Frictionless TapWallsTM to Stadium Attendees

As checkout-free options grow in the stadium sector, this latest integration enables fans to grab beer on tap without waiting to pay.

BURLINGAME, Calif., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AiFi, the most flexible AI platform that enables retailers to affordably deploy autonomous shopping solutions, today announced its partnership with GS Draft System Solutions with the launch of a frictionless, stadium Michelob Ultra Grill Market. The integration allows stadium attendees to pour and pay for fresh draft beers as well as grab hot food items, candy, and packaged snacks without having to wait in line. The Self-Serve TapWalls™ featuring QuickTap are exclusively from GS Draft, and now integrate with AiFi for a truly frictionless drinking experience.

Studies among sports fans find that 80 percent of those attending live sports performances are unhappy with waiting in long lines for food and drinks, so much so that a third of them would pay extra if it meant a shorter wait. Additionally, when compared to all professional sports leagues, the NFL has the lowest satisfaction rates in purchasing food and souvenirs. When integrated with innovative stadiums and technology-forward payment platforms, autonomous solutions are able to alleviate the biggest pain points consumers face in the common live entertainment experience by providing simple, fast, and low-contact checkout options.

"Stadiums and large live event venues are the perfect setting for autonomous retail, and AiFi is proud to play a part in shaping the fan's enjoyment while in attendance," said Steve Carlin, CEO at AiFi. "As live events continue to garner larger and larger crowds, we're helping stadiums and retailers embrace tech-forward solutions that help fans minimize the time in concessions and merchandise lines to get them back to the action faster. This new autonomous drink lane and market is just the latest example of how AiFi's flexible technology solution is leading that charge and our commitment to improving the fan experience."

AiFi's solution can easily integrate with a variety of partners ranging from payment integrations to draft system providers. The partnership between AiFi and GS Draft connects the QuickTap fast-dispensing draft system with AiFi's computer-vision cameras to enable fans to select and purchase fresh beers and walk out without waiting in line or scanning to pay. Customers will be able to tap their credit card to gain store entry and provide age verification once crossing over from the market side of the store to the draft beer TapWalls™. QuickTap powers the industry's fastest taps, pouring a 20-ounce draft beer in less than 6 seconds, and is now available in the North American market through GS Draft.

"As technology continues to shape the entertainment industry, we're proud to work with solutions and stadiums aligned with creating a positive fan experience and maximizing time watching the game," said John O'Connell, Executive VP of Sports and Entertainment Division of GS Draft. "Our checkout-free TapWalls™ accomplish exactly that. By eliminating the hassle of waiting in lines to get and pay for drinks, fans can enjoy what they came for without friction and interruption and are more likely to come back for more."

Beyond major sports stadiums, AiFi has deployed stores at transportation hubs, grocery store chains, office buildings, college campuses, convenience stores, and more worldwide. AiFi currently has the highest number of autonomous store deployments globally. The company has served over 6.5 million customers, and processed over 18 million products with its solution. Other industry-leading partnerships include global customers such as Microsoft, Verizon, ALDI, Carrefour, Zabka, Compass Group, Morrisons, Sodexo, Live Nation, NASCAR, the NBA, and the NFL. Learn more about AiFi and its scalable, flexible AI platform at aifi.com.

AiFi provides the most flexible AI platform that enables retailers to affordably deploy and scale autonomous shopping solutions across their businesses. Leveraging computer vision, AiFi adapts to existing store formats without the need for shelf sensors, and provides advanced tracking algorithms that can scale and support various shopper journeys such as an app, credit card, gated, or hybrid entry. AiFi works with top retailers worldwide such as ALDI South Group, Carrefour, Compass Group, Żabka Group, REWE, and Verizon. AiFi has the highest number of computer vision powered autonomous stores across the globe. The company has raised a total of $80 million from investors including Verizon Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures, HP Tech Ventures, Mithril Capital, Cervin Ventures, TransLink Capital, Plum Alley, Duke Angel Network, Reaction, GS Future, Drive Catalyst, and Evolution.

GS Draft System Solutions is a leading company that employs innovative technology-driven solutions to enhance the beverage service industry. They aim to improve efficiency, reduce labor costs, and maximize revenue streams by creating and executing personalized draft beverage systems for startups and established businesses in all sectors. Their all-inclusive approach includes design, customization, installation, repair, and ongoing maintenance, providing a convenient and seamless one-stop solution for all draft beverage dispensing needs.

