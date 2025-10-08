The Artificial Intelligence Football League (AIFL™) has announced the kickoff of its first AI-driven football season for September 7, 2026, introducing the world's first fully simulated football league powered by artificial intelligence.

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Artificial Intelligence Football League (AIFL™) has officially announced the kickoff of its first season, scheduled for Monday, September 7, 2026. The AIFL is the world's first fully simulated football league driven entirely by artificial intelligence, where algorithms compete, evolve, and generate every play on the digital field.

Founded to explore the intersection of sports, data, and machine intelligence, the AIFL represents a new frontier in athletic entertainment. Each team, player, and coaching decision is created and managed by AI, producing outcomes that are both strategic and unpredictable.

"We created the AIFL to show what happens when human passion for football meets the precision and creativity of artificial intelligence," said Kent Campbell, founder of AIFL™. "This is not fantasy football. This is a living, learning, data-driven league that evolves with every simulated down."

The inaugural season will feature AI franchises representing key North American cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, Seattle, and Toronto. Global expansion plans include future AI teams in London and Tokyo as international interest grows.

Visitors can follow the league's development, view upcoming AI match simulations, and register for media or franchise inquiries at https://aifootball.carrd.co/.

About AIFL™

The Artificial Intelligence Football League (AIFL™) is the first sports entertainment organization built entirely on AI simulation. The league combines the logic of machine learning with the emotion of sport, creating data-generated teams, players, and rivalries that play out in full virtual seasons. AIFL is based in Toronto, Canada.

