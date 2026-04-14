AiGency Global launches in the UK to help companies deploy AI employees into real operational roles

"Most companies are experimenting with AI tools. Very few are creating real operational capacity. AiGency Global was built to close that gap by helping businesses deploy AI employees that do real work." — Ben Gal, Founder & CEO, AiGency Global Post this

The execution gap AiGency Global is built to close

Across industries, businesses are experimenting with AI but struggling to turn that experimentation into measurable operational output. Many organisations have invested in AI software, but far fewer have used it to create real additional capacity inside the business.

AiGency Global is built to close that gap, helping companies move from interest and experimentation to practical deployment, commercial value and scalable execution.

AI employees are no longer a future concept. They are being deployed today across sales, marketing, customer service, operations and finance, handling tasks that previously required full-time headcount, training cycles and ongoing management. The question is no longer whether AI can do the work. It is whether organisations have a practical route to deploy it effectively.

Built for organisations at every stage

AiGency Global supports both enterprise organisations and SMBs, including companies at an earlier stage of AI adoption that may not have in-house technical teams or a clear starting point. For those businesses, AiGency Global provides a practical route into AI deployment through clear use cases, role-based implementation and a focus on speed to impact.

The aim is to make AI useful, accessible and outcome-driven, not overly technical, overwhelming or disconnected from day-to-day business operations.

How AiGency Global works

AiGency Global's approach is straightforward: identify bottlenecks, deploy proven AI roles, measure outcomes and scale what works. No lengthy pilots. No unnecessary complexity. Just execution.

Through its website, businesses can explore AI employees by department, review use cases and book a consultation. The company's model is designed to start with one role, one team or one workflow, then expand over time into a broader AI workforce operating model.

"Companies do not need more noise around AI," said Ben Gal, Founder & CEO of AiGency Global. "They need practical execution. We built AiGency Global to help businesses deploy AI employees that do real work, create real capacity and deliver real results."

About AiGency Global

AiGency Global helps organisations deploy AI employees across sales, marketing, customer service, operations, finance and other business functions. Headquartered in London and operating across Berlin and Stockholm, the company focuses on practical AI deployment, enabling businesses to increase execution capacity through digital workers that integrate into existing systems and workflows.

Media Contact

AiGency Global

[email protected]

aigency.global

Media Contact

Ben Gal, AiGency Global, 44 7850432991, [email protected], https://aigency.global

SOURCE AiGency Global