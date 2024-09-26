AIIR Consulting Launches AI Leadership Accelerator, an Immersive Experience Developed with Microsoft and the Wharton Neuroscience Initiative

Leaders who learn to leverage AI will have an undeniable advantage. Leaders who aren't prepared to embrace this technology will fall behind. This program gives executives not just the AI insights they need, but the leadership skills to guide their teams through the profound changes ahead. Post this

Leaders who understand how to leverage AI have an undeniable advantage. They are not only more efficient — they are more innovative, more able problem solvers, and more equipped to make data-driven decisions that drive business results. Yet, many leaders feel unsure or uncomfortable using AI. That's because there hasn't been an AI education experience built for leaders — until now.

AI Leadership Accelerator is Designed for Leaders and Delivered by Experts at the Cutting Edge of Leadership and Artificial Intelligence

Get ahead of the adoption curve and gain an undeniable advantage

Go beyond productivity tools to unlock the full potential of AI in your organization

Engage in an immersive, hands-on learning experience designed specifically for leaders

Acquire prompt-engineering tools and AI strategies you can apply immediately

Network with AI experts and industry leaders

Registration is Open for Session 1 in Philadelphia, PA

Registration for this transformative in-person experience is currently available, and requires an investment of $3,000 per participant. This includes:

An intensive one-day in-person workshop

AI Leadership Certification

Access to an exclusive, ongoing community of practice

Extended programming and additional development opportunities are also available. Participants can enhance their leadership and deepen their expertise over an enhanced, 6 month period. This program includes:

A comprehensive assessment of your leadership skills.

A detailed review of your assessment results

A Strategic Development Plan tailored to enhance your leadership capabilities

Monthly sessions to unpack real challenges, moderated by AI leadership experts

The inaugural AI Leadership Accelerator will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2024, in Philadelphia, PA. It will be followed by additional workshops in Palo Alto, Seattle, Chicago, Houston, and New York in 2025.

"The pace of change driven by AI is unlike anything we've seen before," said Dr. Jonathan Kirschner, CEO of AIIR Consulting. "Leaders who aren't prepared to embrace this technology will fall behind. This program gives executives not just the AI insights they need, but the leadership skills to guide their teams through the profound changes ahead."

Those interested can find more information or register at https://aiirconsulting.com/ai-leadership-accelerator.

