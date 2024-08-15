AIIR Consulting Recognized on Inc. 5000 for the Sixth Consecutive Year

Inc. revealed that AIIR Consulting, a global coaching and leadership development firm, is once again included in the Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. This is the sixth year that AIIR Consulting has earned a coveted spot on the prestigious ranking.
PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. revealed that AIIR Consulting, a global coaching and leadership development firm, is once again included in the Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. This is the sixth year that AIIR Consulting has earned a coveted spot on the prestigious ranking, which provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.
Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"AIIR Consulting's inclusion in the Inc. 5000 for six years in a row is a testament to the impact we continue to create for our clients," said AIIR Founder and CEO Dr. Jonathan Kirschner. "Since day one, we have pushed the boundaries of our industry to deliver exceptional executive coaching, team effectiveness, and leadership development solutions. Today, we stand out in a crowded industry as the only company that combines a proprietary leadership framework, proven approach to behavior change, and real-world business expertise to help our clients build better leaders, better teams, and better organizations."
The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."
AIIR Consulting increases the performance of leaders and their organizations. Fusing our proprietary leadership framework, proven approach to behavior change, and real-world business expertise, we help our clients build better leaders, better teams, better organizations, and a better future. Connect with us on LinkedIn, or learn more at https://aiirconsulting.com.
Ryan Daly, AIIR Consulting, 1 2153374939, [email protected], aiirconsulting.com
