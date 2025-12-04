AIIR Consulting's Elevate Project Surpasses $2.5 Million in Pro-Bono Executive Coaching to Nonprofit Leaders

"When we invest in the growth of a nonprofit leader, their communities thrive. The Elevate Project is a powerful way for AIIR to contribute directly to the world we want to help build, and it wouldn't be possible without the generosity of our coaches and the trust of our commercial clients." Post this

Established in 2018 to expand access to world-class executive coaching at purpose-driven organizations, the Elevate Project is the purest expression of AIIR's mission: to help leaders shape a better future. Since its launch, the Elevate Project has supported more than 300 leaders and nearly 80 nonprofit organizations through more than 2,000 hours of pro-bono executive coaching and leadership development services designed to meet the unique challenges of the social sector.

Representative partners include:

Youth INC, a venture philanthropy organization that works with youth development organizations

Harlem Grown, inspiring youth through urban farming, nutrition education, and community transformation

Operation Warm, providing essential clothing and resources for children nationwide

Special Olympics Pennsylvania, empowering athletes and building inclusive communities

"We know the transformative effect that AIIR Consulting's executive coaching and leadership development services have on leaders in the private sector," said Michael Wright Ed.D., Executive Director of the Elevate Project. "Crossing the $2.5 million mark in donated services is a demonstration of our belief that leadership excellence should not be limited to organizations with the most resources."

The Cascading Impact of Executive Coaching

At the core of the Elevate Project is a simple idea: when leaders grow, so does their impact. Leadership is a powerful leverage point — strengthening one leader strengthens their teams, the decisions they make, and the outcomes they achieve.

Effective coaching fosters clarity and alignment. It builds organizational resilience, accelerates execution, and equips leaders to navigate complexity with greater confidence and purpose. And when nonprofit leaders are supported in this way, the communities they serve feel the benefits most directly.

"When we invest in the growth of a nonprofit leader, their teams become stronger, their organizations become more resilient, and their communities thrive," said Dr. Jonathan Kirschner, Founder and CEO of AIIR Consulting. "The Elevate Project is a powerful way for AIIR to contribute directly to the world we want to help build, and it wouldn't be possible without the generosity of our coaches and the trust of our commercial clients, who fuel this work. I couldn't be more grateful to everyone involved."

About the Elevate Project

The Elevate Project by AIIR Consulting provides pro-bono executive coaching to nonprofit leaders nationwide. Through high-impact coaching, evidence-based tools, and the support of a global coach network, the initiative strengthens organizations working to shape a better future. To learn more, visit aiirconsulting.com/elevate

About AIIR Consulting

AIIR Consulting are global leadership experts dedicated to building leadership excellence through executive coaching, leadership development, and team effectiveness solutions. AIIR Consulting combines evidence-based techniques, proprietary tools, and innovative coaching technology to empower leaders to drive incredible business results. To learn more, visit aiirconsulting.com.

Media Contact

Ryan Daly, AIIR Consulting, 1 (215) 337-4939, [email protected], aiirconsulting.com

SOURCE AIIR Consulting