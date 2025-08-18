AIIR Wins Silver, Gold for Insurance Industry Leadership Development Programs

These awards reflect the tangible impact of our partnerships. It's a privilege to help organizations strengthen their leadership pipelines and equip leaders to lead through uncertainty. Post this

"The insurance sector is navigating unprecedented change right now. Extreme climate risks, cyber threats, tariff uncertainty, macroeconomic volatility, and the AI revolution each present unique challenges and opportunities. At the same time, they are undertaking a generational handoff of leadership," said AIIR Consulting Founder and CEO Dr. Jonathan Kirschner. "These awards reflect the tangible impact of our partnerships. It's a privilege to help organizations strengthen their leadership pipelines and equip leaders to lead through uncertainty."

Developing Future-Ready Senior Leaders in a Global Commercial Property Insurer

AIIR was awarded the Gold Best Leadership Development Program Award for its partnership with a global commercial property insurance provider. Approaching its 200th anniversary, the company recognized the need to prepare its next generation of senior leaders to navigate shifting market demands, expanding international operations, and emerging risks. Partnering with AIIR Consulting, the organization launched a year-long Senior Leadership Development Program for a cohort of vice presidents identified as potential executive successors. Guided by the AIIR® Method (Assessment, Insight, Implementation, and Reinforcement), the program combined global learning immersions, executive coaching, and business challenge projects addressing real strategic priorities. The result: over 90% reported significant gains in leadership effectiveness, and 52% of participants earned promotions or expanded roles, strengthening the organization's leadership pipeline.

Accelerating High-Potential Leadership in a Global Specialty Insurance and Reinsurance Provider

AIIR was awarded the Silver Best Leadership Development Program Award for its work helping a global specialty insurance and reinsurance provider accelerate the readiness of its high-potential leaders to take on greater responsibility in a fast-growing, competitive marketplace. In collaboration with AIIR Consulting, the company launched a six-month leadership acceleration program for a small cohort of emerging leaders, integrating targeted assessments, skill-building workshops, capstone projects tied to real business challenges, and group coaching sessions. By grounding development in both personal insight and organizational priorities, the program delivered immediate impact: participants produced strategic proposals now moving into planning and implementation, reported stronger collaboration and innovation across teams, and demonstrated enhanced agility in addressing complex, cross-functional challenges — prompting consideration to scale the program across the business.

About the Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards

The Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards recognize organizations that have successfully deployed programs, strategies, and tools that have achieved measurable results in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, and related fields. Winners are evaluated by a panel of veteran independent experts and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts.

About AIIR Consulting

In a world of unrelenting change and uncertainty, leadership is the difference between organizations that shape the future — and those that are consumed by it. AIIR Consulting is a global coaching and leadership development provider helps organizations identify and develop the leaders they need to navigate change and shape the future. For more information, visit www.aiirconsulting.com.

