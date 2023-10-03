AiK2 Partners with Nitrogen to Advocate for Lower Cost and Better P&C Coverage for RIAs

"As one of the leading insurance brokers in the country serving financial advisors and asset managers, AiK2 understands how to present portfolio risk data in a digestible, valuable way to insurance carriers," said Aaron Klein, CEO of Nitrogen Tweet this

Nitrogen's signature portfolio-wide Risk Number® and 95% Historical Range allow RIAs to easily assess their clients' risk and make investment decisions accordingly. This risk data also allows insurance carriers to assess the risk of the overall firm when underwriting the E&O coverage for the RIA.

"As one of the leading insurance brokers in the country serving financial advisors and asset managers, AiK2 understands how to present portfolio risk data in a digestible, valuable way to insurance carriers," said Aaron Klein, CEO of Nitrogen. "Combined with our expertise in building solutions that help wealth management firms grow, advisors now have the dual advantage of managing portfolio risk effectively and ensuring their businesses are optimally insured at a cost-efficient price point."

About AiK2 Insurance Services

AiK2 Insurance Services provides comprehensive business insurance solutions, tailored for the unique needs of wealth and asset managers. By focusing on providing unparalleled service, we make it simple, transparent, and cost-effective to insure and protect their most valuable asset—their firm. For additional information, please visit www.aik2.com or follow AiK2 on LinkedIn.

About Nitrogen

Nitrogen has been revolutionizing how financial advisors and wealth management firms grow since the launch of Riskalyze in 2011. Today, Nitrogen is the growth platform for wealth management firms, helping advisors turn leads into meetings, meetings into valued clients, and clients into referral champions. The company invented the Risk Number®, built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework, and is the champion of the Fearless Investing Movement — tens of thousands of financial advisors committed to our mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit NitrogenWealth.com.

