AIM Recognizes Evalueserve as a Leading Employer for Data Scientists

Celebrating 25 Years of Talent-Driven Innovation and Recognition as a Top Workplace for Data Scientists

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evalueserve, a global leader in technology-enabled managed services, is proud to announce its inclusion in AIM Media House's list of 50 Best Firms for Data Scientists to Work for 2025. This recognition underscores Evalueserve's commitment to fostering a dynamic, inclusive, and growth-oriented environment for data science professionals.

The annual report by AIM evaluates companies on key parameters such as professional development opportunities, employee welfare and satisfaction, and organizational culture. Evalueserve's placement on the list reflects its continued investment and people-first approach to talent development.

"We're honored to be recognized by AIM as one of the best places for data scientists to grow and thrive," said Swapnil Srivastava, Executive Vice President of Data Analytics at Evalueserve. "Our teams are solving complex problems for global clients every day, and we believe that empowering our data scientists with the right tools, mentorship, and culture is key to driving innovation."

As Evalueserve continues to expand its global footprint and deepen its analytics capabilities, the company, now in its 25th year, remains committed to building a workplace where data scientists can shape the future of intelligent solutions.

To learn more about data science careers at Evalueserve, visit https://www.evalueserve.com/careers/

About Evalueserve

Evalueserve is a global leader in technology-enhanced managed services. Combining the strengths of best-in-class AI and a team of over 5,000 experts, the company focuses on data and analytics and competitive and market intelligence services. Evalueserve provides tailored, innovative solutions for each client, ensuring efficiency and return on investment. Learn more at evalueserve.com.

