AIM Research Names Evalueserve a Leader in GenAI Services

AIM Research Lead Analyst Navaneeth Ramesh said Evalueserve "builds GenAI into the way clients already work and buy, drawing on deep roots in the analytical workflows it has run for years." Post this

"We're proud to be recognized as a Leader by AIM Research," said Satyajit Saha, Evalueserve's global head of technology and digital solutions. "What sets us apart is our focus on deep-domain AI; we create purpose-built solutions designed around the specific workflows, data, and decision-making patterns of each industry we serve. By grounding GenAI in that expertise and operationalizing it at scale, we deliver outcomes that are measurable, repeatable, and transformative for our clients."

The report highlights a clear shift in the GenAI services market toward production-grade delivery and operational impact. AIM Research notes that enterprise conversations have moved from proof-of-concept to operational deployment, focusing instead on providers capable of successfully converting pilots into production systems embedded in core business workflows.

"A common challenge with enterprise GenAI is fitting it into how a business already works. Pilots often prove the technology but stall when the AI sits apart from real operations and existing ways of buying," AIM Research Lead Analyst Navaneeth Ramesh said. "Evalueserve approaches this differently. It builds GenAI into the way clients already work and buy, drawing on deep roots in the analytical workflows it has run for years, so the cost sits within familiar commercial models and the value shows up as more output from the same engagement. This is backed by its own platforms and accelerators and a strong partner network across cloud and AI providers, giving it the reach to run reliably in production and carry its work beyond pilots into ongoing engagements."

That shift is playing out across Evalueserve's client base.

"GenAI is fundamentally reshaping how organizations derive insights and make decisions," said Sanjoy Roy Choudhury, global head of corporates business unit at Evalueserve. "We enable clients to move faster from data to action by embedding GenAI into decision-making cycles, improving speed and quality, and uncovering new growth and cost-saving opportunities."

Learn more by accessing the full report: https://offers.evalueserve.com/aim-research-genai-services-report.

About Evalueserve

Evalueserve works with the world's leading financial services institutions, global corporations, and professional services firms. Recognized by leading analysts, including Forrester, Gartner, ISG, and AIM Research, the company delivers domain-led AI services that help clients extract more value from data, accelerate decision-making, and drive measurable business outcomes. For more information, visit www.evalueserve.com.

Media Contact

Leah Moore, Evalueserve, 1 919-977-8200, [email protected], www.evalueserve.com/

SOURCE Evalueserve