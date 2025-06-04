AIM Research Recognizes Evalueserve as a Best Firm for Women in Tech

Evalueserve's Commitment to Recruitment and Gender Equity Stands Out from the Crowd

GURUGRAM, India, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evalueserve, a global leader in AI-enabled managed services, was named in the top 10 of AIM Research's 2025 20 Best Firms for Women in Tech report.

With this report, AIM Research aimed to highlight the "top 20 companies leading the way in creating supportive, equitable, and empowering environments for women in technology."

The AIM report evaluated organizations based on five indices: 1) Diversity, Inclusion Policies, and Representation, 2) Recruitment and Gender Equity, 3) Training and Professional Development, 4) Retention and Recognition, and 5) Technology Leadership and Innovation. Evalueserve ranked #2 among all firms on the Recruitment and Gender Equity index, reflecting its commitment to fair, inclusive talent acquisition.

"We are proud to be recognized by AIM Research as a best firm for women in tech," said Bhavana Kandari, Global Head of Human Resources at Evalueserve. "This acknowledgment is a testament to our unwavering commitment to building a workplace where women can thrive. Through equitable hiring practices, growth opportunities, and a strong focus on professional development, we foster a culture that empowers every individual to succeed and lead."

To learn more, access the full report here: https://aimresearch.co/product/20-best-firms-for-women-in-tech-to-work-for-2025.

About Evalueserve

Evalueserve is a global leader in technology-enhanced managed services. Combining the strengths of best-in-class AI and a team of over 5,000 experts, the company focuses on data and analytics and competitive and market intelligence services. Evalueserve provides tailored, innovative solutions for each client, ensuring efficiency and return on investment. Learn more at evalueserve.com.

