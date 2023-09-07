Air Cargo Tech Summit Announces Media Partnership with TAC Index

The Air Cargo Tech Summit, presented by Air Cargo Next, is announcing a media partnership with TAC Index, the trusted global benchmark for air cargo pricing information. The alliance aims to deliver a synergistic experience that features cutting-edge technological developments, real-time analytics, and unparalleled networking opportunities for professionals in the airfreight technology sector.

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Air Cargo Tech Summit, presented by Air Cargo Next, is announcing a media partnership with TAC Index, the trusted global benchmark for air cargo pricing information. The alliance aims to deliver a synergistic experience that features cutting-edge technological developments, real-time analytics, and unparalleled networking opportunities for professionals in the airfreight technology sector.

Scheduled for September 18-19, 2023, at the Marriott Brussels Grand Place, the second-annual ACTS is highly anticipated in the airfreight logistics community. The 2023 agenda is brimming with engaging topics, from digital booking and ground handling innovations to digital records management, drones, and much more.

The ACTS session "Digital Records Go Mainstream: Best Practices for the Air Cargo Ecosystem" will be moderated by Neil Wilson, editor at TAC Index, and promises to be a powerful discussion on the adoption of digital records in air cargo logistics. The panel will delve into an array of topics such as the current state of e-airwaybills, leveraging digital customs clearance platforms for cost-cutting, and how the industry can work with global regulators to streamline the adoption of digital records.

ACTS attendees can look forward to enhanced content, data-driven insights, and networking breaks designed to foster new business relationships.

For more details on Air Cargo Tech Summit, visit https://aircargotechsummit.com.

About Air Cargo Tech Summit

Air Cargo Tech Summit is presented by Air Cargo Next (previously Air Cargo World). The event gathers the best minds in the air cargo industry, dedicated to exploring emerging technologies and their impact on logistics and supply chain management. With an eye toward innovation, ACTS provides an opportunity for professionals to network, learn, and drive change.

About TAC Index

TAC Index is the industry's go-to source for transparent and real-time air cargo pricing data. Trusted by professionals worldwide, it offers a comprehensive suite of analytics and insights that help businesses optimize their operations and maximize profitability.

