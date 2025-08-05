Air Doc Services Celebrates Third Anniversary with 75th Pre-Purchase Inspection

Technical services company offers decades of expertise to business aircraft owners, operators and buyers

BASEL, Switzerland, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Air Doc Services (ADS), a technical services company serving business aircraft owners, operators and buyers, today announced the successful conclusion of its 75th pre-purchase inspection (PPI) on the occasion of the company's third anniversary.

ADS was founded in 2022 by two industry veterans with a shared vision of providing aircraft services with a superior client focus and a commitment to long-term relationship building.

Co-Founder Mary Preud'homme has more than 20 years of aviation experience. Starting as a flight instructor, Mary became an airline pilot for ASL Airlines in Switzerland, operating ATR-42 and ATR-72 aircraft. She then became a PPI Engineer for Jet Aviation in Basel. Prior to co-founding ADS, Mary was Director of Business Development for Paramount Global Ferry Services in Ireland, a company that repositions aircraft worldwide. In addition to private and commercial pilot licenses, Mary holds a Diploma in Continuing Airworthiness Management (CAMO).

Co-Founder Rogerio Machado is an Aircraft Engineer (B1.1 + C) and Nominated Post Holder CAMO Management with more than 33 years of industry experience. Rogerio started out in component manufacturing, and line and base maintenance. He was then an Aircraft Maintenance Controller for NetJets Europe and subsequently spent 14 years with Jet Aviation in Switzerland, as an Assessor, PPI Engineer, Team Leader, Maintenance Supervisor and Mechanic. Prior to co-founding ADS, Rogerio was a CAMO Manager in Munich, Germany.

With more than 50 years of collective experience, Mary and Rogerio are exceptionally well-qualified to evaluate aircraft assets under all conditions and circumstances. Their partnership is founded on nearly a decade of collaboration at Jet Aviation and defined by their complementary skillsets. As a former pilot, Mary appreciates the subtleties of operations, while Rogerio draws from his considerable maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) engineering expertise.

Supported by Technical Records Administrator Alexandra Machado, this nimble team of industry experts has successfully completed 75 PPIs worldwide in just three years – about one PPI every 14 days.

In addition to a full spectrum of PPIs and related services, ADS also offers aircraft registration change support, aircraft records document digitization, technical oversight and aircraft audits.

"We are proud to have reached these twin milestones and thank our clients for the trust they have placed in us," says Mary Preud'homme, Managing Director, ADS. "From the outset, our vision has been to deliver a flexible and expertise-based approach to business aviation. Our intention is to continue to focus on exceptional quality client service and long-term relationship building. We look forward to the next three years and well beyond."

"This is a good moment to reflect on our clients," adds Rogerio Machado, Managing Director, ADS. "Based on our years of experience, Mary and I believe that clients value accountability and ownership above most else. Leveraging our expertise and providing highly personalized client service, we consistently aim to provide guidance that supports our clients through the entire lifecycle of their aircraft assets. We look forward to continuing to share in our clients' success."

About Air Doc Services (ADS)

ADS is a technical services company serving business aircraft owners, operators and buyers worldwide. The company was founded in 2022 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. It delivers a superior client focus and a commitment to long-term relationships. Services include a full spectrum of pre-purchase inspections and related services, registration change support, airworthiness certificate review, records and maintenance audits, records recovery, records digitization and MRO technical oversight. ADS is an EBAA and IBGAA member, and Mary and Alex are WAI members. For more information, please visit https://www.airdocservices.com/ and LinkedIn.

