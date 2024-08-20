Air Force Col. (Ret.) Ted Davis Joins Auterion Government Solutions as President and General Manager

"I am honored to lead a company at the forefront of autonomous systems technology. Auterion's commitment to advancing the capabilities of autonomous mass aligns perfectly with my experience and interest in defense innovation," said Davis. Post this

With the Department of Defense heavily investing in autonomous systems, Auterion recognizes the advancing demand and the mission-critical role these systems play in national security.

"Ted's extensive background in areas critical to national defense positions him perfectly to drive our government solutions forward. His expertise will bring new insights and be instrumental as AGS continues to deliver innovative autonomous systems to support mission-critical operations," said Errol Farr, former president of Auterion Government Solutions.

"I am honored to lead a company at the forefront of autonomous systems technology. Auterion's commitment to advancing the capabilities of autonomous mass aligns perfectly with my experience and interest in defense innovation," said Davis. "I look forward to contributing to the company's success and to enhancing our solutions for government partners."

For the past 10 years, Davis has been a leader in various national defense mission areas, including Integrated Air and Missile Defense, Military Space Domain Awareness, advanced Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), and Autonomous Remote System Operations. Davis is an expert in Command, Control, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C2ISR) mission areas. His leadership roles included instructor and Director of Operations at the Air Force Weapons School and commanding the Air Force Air Battle Manager Undergraduate Training Program.

Davis has held key staff positions on the staffs of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Headquarters Air Force, Headquarters Air Combat Command, U.S. Air Forces Korea, and U.S. Air Forces Central Air Expeditionary Task Force in Iraq. His final leadership role was Director of a Chairman's Joint Activity at Fort Liberty, North Carolina. His career has taken him to conflicts and contingencies in every major theater of operations globally.

Davis holds a Bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Master's Degree from the University of Oklahoma, and Masters in Military Operational Art and Science from the USAF Air University. He lives in North Carolina.

About Auterion Government Solutions

Auterion Government Solutions enables the rapid innovation, deployment and evolution of robotics capabilities through the power, flexibility and interoperability of open architecture software. Our software platform is a hardware-agnostic, interoperable operating system where autonomous capabilities, sensors, payloads and new AI-driven features can pollinate across a diverse fleet of vehicles made by different manufacturers. With a diverse robotics ecosystem and the ability to choose onboard applications for mission-specific smart autonomous behaviors, AGS provides warfighters the tools needed to face tomorrow's challenges.

Media Contact

Joyce Bosc, Boscobel on behalf of Auterion Government Solutions, 1 703-624-7300, [email protected], https://auterion-gs.com/

Carrie Lake, Boscobel on behalf of Auterion Government Solutions, 1 703-624-7300, [email protected], https://auterion-gs.com/

SOURCE Boscobel on behalf of Auterion Government Solutions