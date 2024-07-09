Air Force Research Laboratory taps The Barnes Global Advisors to lead Metal AM Qualification and Certification effort

There is a clear need to better define the existing technical gaps related to implementation of additive manufacturing technologies in order to start realizing the benefits it offers to our warfighters. Post this

Mark Benedict, Senior Scientist for Convergent Manufacturing at AFRL explains "There is a clear need to better define the existing technical gaps related to implementation of additive manufacturing technologies in order to start realizing the benefits it offers to our warfighters. Activities like QUASAR are key opportunities for experts across the industry to help identify these gaps and support advancing AM technologies."

To advance this program, TBGA has developed a questionnaire to gain insights from industry experts. Following completion, feedback will be assessed to identify key areas of development based on participants responses. TBGA is encouraging participation in this industry survey as this valuable feedback will be used to shape AFRL's science and technology program with up to $5M in potential funding opportunities over the next 3 years.

TBGA Director of Government & Business Development, Andy Davis, provided this insight, "TBGA is excited to continue supporting AFRL's effort to mature and realize the benefits of AM technologies. The QUASAR program is designed to understand the state of the art in qualification and certification, ultimately driving at identifying research gaps the Air Force can then close. It is a perfect example of the government and industry working together to solve a hard problem."

ARCTOS Director of Structures and Materials, Dr. Matt Snyder added, "QUASAR is a fundamental building block of the growing call to integrate metal AM technologies across the span of DoD systems. ARCTOS is thrilled to team with The Barnes Global Advisors on this critical first step to understand the current qualification and certification landscape for metal AM."

Eric Versluys and Matthew Crill of TBGA were present at RAPID + TCT in Los Angeles from June 25-27th collecting feedback from industry stakeholders. We encourage those who are interested in providing feedback to reach out to a TBGA team member directly with additional questions.

About The Barnes Global Advisors:

The Barnes Global Advisors is the largest independent Advanced Manufacturing engineering consultancy. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, TBGA has a presence on six continents and across the United States. TBGA helps companies work through their AM adoption via strategy, design, leadership, training, metallurgy, economics, and media and is comprised of seasoned specialists with well over 250 years of combined experience in Advanced Manufacturing.

About ARCTOS Technology Solutions:

ARCTOS Technology Solutions, LLC is a Dayton, Ohio based global aviation services and technology solutions provider to the defense, aerospace, and intelligence markets. In service to the U.S. Armed Forces and foreign allies, ARCTOS delivers full lifecycle system support from R&D to sustainment—applying enabling technologies such as digital engineering, data analytics, cyber operations, modeling and simulation, and model-based systems engineering.

