Air Force Services Center Expands AFLive With Original Golf Programming Serving Airmen, Guardians and Veterans Across 58 Installations

"Air Force Golf leads AFLive's 2026 original programming lineup, bringing Airmen, Guardians, veterans and families together through stories of friendship, resilience and community—on and off the course." - Richard Cooper, Strategic Marketing & Branding Specialist Post this

The new lineup celebrates the growing culture of golf with shows including: The Air Force Golf Show Podcast, Air Force Golf: Scramble and Air Force Golf: Par 3.

"Air Force Golf is leading AFLive's 2026 original programming lineup," said Richard Cooper, Strategic Marketing & Branding Specialist. "The OTT app, AFLive, gives us a powerful new way to connect with Airmen, Guardians, veterans and families around the world. These programs are about more than golf. They celebrate the friendships, resilience and the community that make military life special both on and off the course."

The Air Force Golf Show Podcast

Headlining the new programming slate is The Air Force Golf Show Podcast.

Hosted by U.S. Air Force Golf Professional and veteran Dave Roberts alongside renowned sports radio personality and veteran Rudy Jay, the podcast delivers lively conversations about military life on the fairway.

Episodes cover everything from golf fitness and mental wellness to tournament culture, military service and golf stories. With the tagline "Saving lives one swing at a time," the show highlights the positive impact golf can have on morale, wellness and recreation within the military community.

The new podcast is now streaming with new episodes rolling out every two weeks. It is available on all major platforms, including YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, as well as the AFLive app.

Air Force Golf: Par 3

Air Force Golf: Par 3 is a cinematic look at some of the most memorable courses in the Air Force Golf program. With Rudy Jay as host, Air Force Golf: Par 3 shines a spotlight on signature holes, standout facilities and the beauty of Air Force and Space Force golf courses.

Air Force Golf: Par 3 is set to debut June 24, 2026, with new episodes rolling out every two weeks, available on AFLive app and YouTube.

Air Force Golf: The Scramble

The new original series Air Force Golf: The Scramble takes viewers on the road as Rudy Jay and Dave Roberts travel across the United States, visiting Air Force and Space Force golf courses. Inspired by the classic scramble format, the series pairs Rudy Jay and Dave Roberts with guest players in a fun and competitive team golf experience.

Throughout the series, viewers experience military golf culture firsthand while learning tips and insights from PGA Professional Dave Roberts, Rudy Jay and guests.

Air Force Golf: The Scramble is set to debut July 1, 2026 with new episodes rolling out every two weeks, available on the AFLive app and YouTube.

"With the launch of new Air Force Golf programming, AFLive continues expanding original content that connects with today's military community," said Gary Lott, Chief, Integrated Marketing & Branding. "Supporting the morale, wellness and recreation of Airmen, Guardians and veterans remains at the heart of Air Force Services. Through AFLive, we're able to showcase the experiences, interests and communities that bring people together on and off the course."

About Air Force Golf

As part of Air Force Services, Air Force Golf oversees affordable and high-quality golf courses located across Air Force and Space Force installations worldwide. Air Force Golf facilities also offer tournaments, instruction from PGA professionals, food operations and recreational programming for golfers of all ages and skill levels.

About the Hosts

Dave Roberts

After more than 30 years in the public sector as a golf professional, Roberts joined the Air Force Services Center at JBSA-Lackland as a player and program development specialist. He helps create and implement golf programs benefiting active-duty service members, dependents and veterans who utilize golf courses located on 58 Air Force installations worldwide.

Rudy Jay

Sports talk radio and television personality Rudy Johnson, better known as Rudy Jay, brings more than two decades of broadcasting experience to the program. An avid golfer, podcaster and San Antonio native, Rudy Jay previously hosted AFLive's culinary series Base Bites.

About AFLive

Produced by the Air Force Services Center, AFLive delivers original entertainment and lifestyle programming focused on Airmen, Guardians, veterans and military families. AFLive highlights the people, passions and experiences that make military life unique while showcasing morale, welfare and recreation programs across the Department of the Air Force.

Air Force Golf Podcast is now streaming

Air Force Golf: Par 3 premieres June 24.

Air Force Golf: The Scramble premieres July 1.

Watch now at AFLive.tv.

https://youtu.be/Wvv6x4aVWeM

Media Contact

M. Romana, Press Junkie PR, 1 5123871021, [email protected], www.pressjunkiepr.com

Richard Cooper, The Air Force Services Center, https://www.afimsc.af.mil/Units/Air-Force-Services-Center/

SOURCE Air Force Services Center