Air Force Services Center Presents "BASE BITES" Episode 2 Debuts At The Scenic U.S. Space Force Base Vandenberg

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, LACKLAND, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Air Force Services Center (AFSVC) is thrilled to announce the debut of the second episode, Base Bites: Vandenberg. The new episode premieres this October 24th, streaming only on the AFLive app and at www.AFLive.TV.

"BASE BITES," an AFSVC exclusive streaming series, takes viewers inside the dining facilities and eateries serving unique menu offerings across the United States Air Force and Space Force bases. Along with the ever entertaining host Rudy Jay, the new series visits nine installations to explore a slice of life for servicemen and women. Through talking with chefs, kitchen prep staff, service members, squadron and division leaders Rudy Jay gets the insider scoop on the best dishes and base activities. He then heads to the nearest kitchen and tries the base favorites. This exciting new series is available exclusively on the AFLIVE streaming app.

In the second episode, Rudy Jay explores Vandenberg, Space Force Base, with an active spaceport known for its rocket launches. The base offers 44 miles of pristine beach access, nestled in a serene national park-like setting offering beachside bungalows; available for use by Department of Defense ID cardholders.

Amid the coastal landscapes, Rudy Jay talks with Lt Col Matthew Houser, Commander, 30th Force Support Squadron about the base recently earning the 2023 Maj. Gen. Eugene L. Eubank Award for the best FSS in the U.S. Air Force (small installation category), why he enjoys coming to work everyday and little base history!

The feature of the episode is the base's favorite casual dining and family fun bowling center, Surf Lane Grill and Bowl. It is home to the Surf Lane Grill, most known for serving Brenda Base's authentic Filipino Thursday lunch special. While talking with Rudy Jay, Brenda Base, the Surf Lanes Grill Manager from the 30th Force Support Squadron, shares the origins of her highly sought-after Lunch special. And lucky for Rudy Jay, Brenda served up the delicious Filipino staples including home cooked lumpia, chicken adobo with a side of pancit and of course white rice. Watch the episode trailer here.

"The Air Force Services Center recognizes that people are its greatest asset; accordingly, we are putting audiences behind the scenes of service members' lives in the new 'Base Bites' series. The newly created culinary show is just one of the many in production for our media channel, AFLive app. Each series showcases Airmen's and Guardians' most coveted interests, base life and remarkable talents," remarks Richard Cooper, Strategic Marketing & Branding Specialist.

"In launching this new series, we celebrate not just the culinary delights found on our installations but the incredible men and women who serve our nation," says Gary Lott, Chief Integrated Marketing and Branding. "The AFLive app stands as a testament to the rich tapestry of interests within the Air Force and Space Force communities. 'Base Bites' is more than just a culinary journey; it's a heartfelt tribute to the dedication of our Airmen and Guardians."

Produced by Air Force Services Center, the series is exclusively on the AFLive app and streaming online at www.AFLive.TV. To catch the new series download the AFLive app for iOS and Android.

About the Air Force Services Center (AFSVC):

The Air Force Services Center (AFSVC) provides morale, welfare, and recreation programs to support the total force and their families. From fitness and sports to child and youth programs, food operations, and more, AFSVC is committed to enhancing the quality of life for Airmen and Guardians around the world.

