Air Force Services Center Presents BASE BITES Episode 8 At Peterson Space Force Base An AFLive Exclusive Only On AFLIVE Streaming App

"The Air Force Services Center recognizes that people are its greatest asset; accordingly, we are putting audiences behind the scenes of service members' lives in the new 'Base Bites' series," remarks Richard Cooper, Strategic Marketing & Branding Specialist. Post this

Keeping to the mission, Capt. Matthew Chumaceiro, Former Space Base Delta 1 Executive Officer walks us through the base's history. Plus we get a look at the Aero Club – a must-see for aviation enthusiasts. Peterson SFB has one of the largest Aero Clubs in the country and offers aviation experiences for beginners and experienced pilots.

BASE BITES, an exclusive new series produced by AFSVC, takes viewers inside the dining facilities and eateries serving unique menu offerings across the United States Air Force and Space Force bases. Along with the ever entertaining host Rudy Jay, the new series visits nine installations to explore a slice of life for servicemen and women. Through talking with chefs, kitchen prep staff, service members, squadron and division leaders Base Bites gets the insider scoop on the best dishes and base activities. This exciting new series is available exclusively on the AFLIVE streaming app.

"The Air Force Services Center recognizes that people are its greatest asset; accordingly, we are putting audiences behind the scenes of service members' lives in the new 'Base Bites' series. The newly created culinary show is just one of the many in production for our media channel, AFLive app. Each series showcases Airmen's and Guardians' most coveted interests, base life and remarkable talents," remarks Richard Cooper, Strategic Marketing & Branding Specialist.

"In launching this new series, we celebrate not just the culinary delights found on our installations but the incredible men and women who serve our nation," says Gary Lott, Chief Integrated Marketing and Branding. "The AFLive app stands as a testament to the rich tapestry of interests within the Air Force and Space Force communities. 'Base Bites' is more than just a culinary journey; it's a heartfelt tribute to the dedication of our Airmen and Guardians."

Produced by Air Force Services Center, the series is exclusively on the AFLive app. To catch the new series download the AFLive app for iOS and Android.

About the Air Force Services Center (AFSVC):

The Air Force Services Center (AFSVC) provides morale, welfare, and recreation programs to support the total force and their families. From fitness and sports to child and youth programs, food operations, and more, AFSVC is committed to enhancing the quality of life for Airmen and Guardians around the world.

Media Contact

Richard Cooper, The Air Force Services Center, 1 210.395.7500, [email protected], https://www.afimsc.af.mil/Units/Air-Force-Services-Center/

Mercedes Romana, Press Junkie PR, 1 5123871021, [email protected], www.pressjunkiepr.com

SOURCE The Air Force Services Center