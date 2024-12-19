Air Force Services Center Presents BASE BITES Episode 9: Travis Air Force Base An AFLIVE Exclusive Only On AFLIVE Streaming App

" 'Base Bites' is more than just a culinary journey; it's a heartfelt tribute to the dedication of our Airmen and Guardians," says Gary Lott, Chief Integrated Marketing and Branding. Post this

Showcasing the on-base recreational activities, the Base Bites host achieves an incredible hole-in-one at the Cypress Lakes Golf Club. Plus the show visits Wingman's, the premier on-base eatery, for a behind-the-scenes look and a taste of their classic chicken teriyaki and wings. Shaun Fisher, Wingman's Food & Beverage Operations Manager, surprises the crew with signature Wing Wednesday meals to enjoy during a sightseeing boat ride on Suisun Slough, courtesy of Outdoor Recreation.

This season of AFLIVE's Base Bites, an exclusive new series produced by AFSVC, has offered a unique look at the daily lives of the Airmen and Guardians and their favorite eateries. From Filipino cuisines to Pizzerias to southern fried catfish and wings with a side of more wings, this season has delightfully tanalized our tastebuds! Along with the ever-entertaining host Rudy Jay who spoke with chefs, kitchen prep staff, service members, squadron and division leaders, Base Bites got the insider scoop on the best dishes and base activities.

This exciting new series is available exclusively on the AFLIVE streaming app. AFLIVE original programming is brought to life by AFSVC, whose steadfast commitment is to enhancing the quality of life for Airmen and Guardians around the world.

"The Air Force Services Center recognizes that people are its greatest asset; accordingly, we are putting audiences behind the scenes of service members' lives in the new 'Base Bites' series. The newly created culinary show is just one of the many in production for our media channel, AFLIVE app. Each series showcases Airmen's and Guardians' most coveted interests, base life and remarkable talents," remarks Richard Cooper, Strategic Marketing & Branding Specialist.

"In launching this new series, we celebrate not just the culinary delights found on our installations but the incredible men and women who serve our nation," says Gary Lott, Chief Integrated Marketing and Branding. "The AFLIVE app stands as a testament to the rich tapestry of interests within the Air Force and Space Force communities. 'Base Bites' is more than just a culinary journey; it's a heartfelt tribute to the dedication of our Airmen and Guardians."

Produced by Air Force Services Center, the series is exclusively on the AFLIVE app. To catch the new series download the AFLIVE app for iOS and Android.

About the Air Force Services Center (AFSVC):

The Air Force Services Center (AFSVC) provides morale, welfare, and recreation programs to support the total force and their families. From fitness and sports to child and youth programs, food operations, and more, AFSVC is committed to enhancing the quality of life for Airmen and Guardians around the world.

