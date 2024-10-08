Air Force Services Center Turns Up The Heat With Scorching New Series "Base Bites"

The 9-Episode Debut Highlights the Culinary Delights Found On Base. New Series is Only On AFLive Streaming App.

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, LACKLAND, Texas, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Air Force Services Center (AFSVC) is proud to announce their hot new streaming series "Base Bites." The 9-episode debut of "Base Bites," produced by AFSVC, takes a closer look at base-life highlighting eateries across the Air Force and Space Force. With the promise to be a feast for the senses, "Base Bites" will be premiering exclusively on AFSVC's newly launched Over-The-Top (OTT) media channel, the AFLive app kicking off October 17.

"The Air Force Services Center recognizes that people are its greatest asset; accordingly, we are putting audiences behind the scenes of service members' lives in the new 'Base Bites' series. The newly created culinary show is just one of the many in production for the OTT media channel, AFLive app. Each series showcases Airmen's and Guardians' most coveted interests, base life and remarkable talents," remarks Richard Cooper, Strategic Marketing & Branding Specialist.

The new series takes audiences straight into the kitchens and dining rooms of some of the Air Forces' beloved cantinas. Joining the cantina crew is the show's host Rudy J who will try out and dish out some of the bases' favorite entrees. While zig-zagging across the United States, the Base Bites crew makes pit stops at The Grill at Eisenhower Golf Club located in the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) (Colorado Springs, CO) where the notable food and beverage staff caters to prestigious Air Force and DOD events. At the Afterburner Grill located inside the Shaw Air Force Base (Sumter, South Carolina) "Base Bites" plans to dive into their sinfully delicious southern dishes like their signature fried catfish and fried cabbage, and seeks out the real secret to their signature hot sauce. As well as a Halloween special episode at the renowned Moody Field Club, at Moody AFB (Valdosta, Georgia) where the team finds out how they make their hallmark wings, steak burger and Mongolian BBQ so tantalizing! Watch the season trailer here.

"In launching this new series, we celebrate not just the culinary delights found on our installations but the incredible men and women who serve our nation," says Gary Lott, Chief Integrated Marketing and Branding. "The AFLive app stands as a testament to the rich tapestry of interests within the Air Force and Space Force communities. 'Base Bites' is more than just a culinary journey; it's a heartfelt tribute to the dedication of our Airmen and Guardians."

Highlighting some of the most exciting installations in the United States, the new series will feature:

The Grill at Eisenhower Golf Club, USAFA, CO: Premiering on October 17, 2024

Surf Lanes Grill, Vandenberg SFB, CA: Premiering on October 24, 2024

The Moody Field Club, Moody AFB, Georgia : Premiering on October 31, 2024

: Premiering on Rickenbacker's, Little Rock AFB, AR : Premiering on November 7, 2024

: Premiering on Afterburner Grill, Shaw AFB, South Carolina : Premiering on November 14, 2024

: Premiering on Robin's Roost, Nellis AFB, NV : Premiering on November 21, 2024

: Premiering on Club Five Six, Luke AFB, AZ : Premiering on December 5, 2024

: Premiering on Colorado Pizza and Sports Grill, Peterson SFB, CO: Premiering on December 12, 2024

Wingman's, Travis AFB, CA : Premiering on December 19, 2024

Air Force Services Center has tapped renowned sports talk radio and television personality Rudy Johnson (aka Rudy J) to host the culinary journey. With a career spanning over 20 years, the San Antonio native Rudy Johnson will dive into the heart of military bases. Rudy comments, "I'm excited to be hosting the AFSVC's show 'Base Bites!' I will not only entertain but make you feel like you're there with me and bring to light the great food as well as the base, its mission and most importantly the service men and women."

Produced by Air Force Services Center, the series is set to premiere exclusively on the AFLive app and streaming at AFLive.TV every Thursday from October 17, 2024 - December 19, 2024. To catch the new series download AFLive app for iOS and Android.

Follow the Series:

Twitter: @TheAFLive

Facebook: @TheAFLive

Instagram: @TheAFLive

Streaming at www.AFLive.tv

Website: www.TheAFLive.com

Media Contact

Press Junkie PR, Press Junkie PR, 1 5123871021, [email protected], www.PressJunkiePR.com

SOURCE Air Force Services Center