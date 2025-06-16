Air Force Veteran and Former Firefighter Shares Personal Story of a Supernatural Encounter and Son's Poignant Experience With Autism

"My son's autism led to a moment that softened my heart as a father. I experienced a divine moment while driving my car during a real-time encounter with Jesus." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Ullrich said, "My son's autism led to a moment that softened my heart as a father. I experienced a divine moment while driving my car during a real-time encounter with Jesus."

B.D. Ullrich is a child of God, a Loyal servant to Jesus, and an author called by God to be an Authentic Witness to Jesus Christ in this book. He is an Air Force Veteran, a former 18-year firefighter and currently a student pursuing a Master's in Divinity Theological Studies with a concentration in Greek and Hebrew from Regent University. Ullrich and his wife, Rina, have been married for 18 years, the proud parents of two sons, David and Daniel. Ullrich walked away from firefighting to become a full-time home-schooling father. In addition to spending time with family and studying, he enjoys running, lifting weights, and watching and coaching all levels of school-age folk style and collegiate wrestling.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. http://www.xulonpress.com/bookstore/bookdetail.p hp?PB_ISBN=9798868517761 [Jesus Took the Will: Firefighting, Family, Faith __title__ ] is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

