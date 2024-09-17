Air Louvers Expands Fire Door Options with Fire-Rated Products from TGP

"Pairing TGP's fire-rated glazing products with Air Louvers' fire-rated vision lites give specifiers the ability to create fire-rated door systems that meet code requirements without compromising design intent," says Devin Bowman, general manager at TGP. Post this

"Pairing TGP's fire-rated glazing products with Air Louvers' fire-rated vision lites gives specifiers the ability to create fire-rated door systems that meet code requirements without compromising design intent," says Devin Bowman, general manager at TGP. "Both TGP and Air Louvers have over 50 years of experience in the industry—experience that is punctuated with a culture of service and reputation for quality. This pairing ensures a smooth process for specifiers, installers and facility managers from the planning phase to well after installation."

Greg Kamman, president of Air Louvers, echoes these sentiments, "With TGP, our ability to give building professionals extensive glazing options for a wide range of designs and building code needs has increased. Both companies are and have been leaders in our industries for decades, so we are confident that this collaboration will provide our customers with high-quality, fire-rated solutions backed by knowledgeable experts and premium service."

FireLite is a clear and wireless glass ceramic that offers outstanding fire protection. Fire ratings for FireLite®, FireLite Plus®, FireLite® NT range from 20 to 180 minutes, and all pass the required hose stream test. In addition, FireLite Plus and FireLite NT offer high impact safety ratings (meeting CPSC 16 CFR 1201, Category II requirements). FireLite products feature TGP's ultraHD® Technology for improved color, clarity and surface quality.

An alternative fire-rated solution for select applications, WireLite NT® is an impact-safety-rated (ANSI Z97.1 and CPSC 16 CFR 1201) glazing product that also provides fire ratings for up to 90 minutes with required hose stream test. WireLite NT is listed for use in doors, sidelites, transoms and borrowed lites.

A brand of Allegion, TGP is your one source for fire-rated glass and framing systems, along with specialty architectural glass products. For more information on the FireLite family of products, along with TGP's other fire-rated glass and framing products, visit http://www.fireglass.com or call (800) 426-0279.

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Its security products are sold around the world. For more, visit http://www.allegion.com.

Air Louvers has been a manufacturer of louvers and vision lites for the wood and hollow metal door industry since 1965. Our reputation is built on quality products, great service and is supported by a network of knowledgeable manufacturers representatives in the US, Canada, the Caribbean, Central and South America. https://www.activarcpg.com/products/air-louvers/

