Air Quality Solutions Ltd: The UK's Leading Air Quality Consultancy

NOTTINGHAM, England, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founded in 2022, Air Quality Solutions began by looking for innovative ways to incorporate technology into air quality assessments for planning applications. Fast forward 3 years, they have developed the industry's most advanced Air Quality Software. It enables their air quality experts to provide the fastest and most accurate air quality assessments in the UK. Read their article to learn more about the Air Quality Assessment
"Air Quality Software has set a new standard," said Brendan McCormack, Founder of Air Quality Solutions. "Air Quality Assessments are now faster, cheaper, and more accurate than ever before. Air Quality Solutions has firmly cemented itself as the UK's leading air quality consultancy".
Here's how this software-integrated approach rocketed Air Quality Solutions to No.1:
Fastest Air Quality Assessment
One of the most common questions clients asked was: "How long will it take?" or "Can you complete it faster?" - only to be disappointed when they discovered it would be much longer than expected. Air Quality Solutions understood that clients value quick turnarounds and identified several areas in the assessment process that could be streamlined. They have now cut assessment time by 80% on average and lead the industry in turnaround times.
Cheapest Air Quality Assessment
It is no surprise that air quality assessment cost is an important factor when clients consider what air quality consultancy to pick. Thanks to significant automations made in their software, they have been able to cut the cost of completing assessments. This has enabled them to offer clients the most competitive pricing in the industry. Air Quality Solutions provides Industry-leading prices and the first FREE Air Quality Assessment.
Most accurate Air Quality Assessment
By developing streamlined, automated methodologies, they have improved both the accuracy and reliability of assessments. Traditionally, air quality consultants manually estimate key inputs like vehicle speeds and road widths - a process prone to inconsistency and human error. Air Quality Solutions eliminates these risks by automating the use of precise data from authoritative sources. They can now complete air quality assessments more accurately than ever before.
FREE Air Quality Assessment:
Air Quality Solutions provides the first and only FREE Air Quality Assessment service. This unique service was created to provide their clients with the most value in the industry and demonstrate the effectiveness of their software. It has saved clients thousands of pounds and you can save the same today at Air Quality Solutions.
See what their clients have to say:
- "I would recommend to all my clients for your excellent service." - John Pittaway, Architecture Planning
- "The assessment was conducted swiftly and professionally, delivering a detailed report much quicker than anticipated. Highly recommend." - Sadaf Pourzand, Studio Fifty Four
- "I was amazed by the high standard and the prompt service you provided free of cost." - Adil Kamran, Best Home UK
Why Air Quality Solutions?
The future of air quality assessments lies in speed, affordability, and accuracy. Air Quality Solutions are leading this transformation by listening to clients and building purpose-built software. Air Quality Solutions have redefined how air quality assessments are undertaken. Read their article to find out more on Air Quality Assessment For Planning
Media Contact
Brendan McCormack, Air Quality Solutions Ltd, 44 115 857 5801, [email protected], https://www.aqsconsultants.com/
SOURCE Air Quality Solutions Ltd
