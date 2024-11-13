Air Ribs is doing its part to reduce stress throughout the United States

"When several of our readers said they loved the County Line, we decided to check out the two Austin locations…and our readers were right." SOUTHERN LIVING Post this

In 1990, The County Line began shipping its perfectly smoked, cut-it-with-a-fork barbeque anywhere in the continental USA via its Air Ribs online delivery service.

Air Ribs Bar-B-Q delicacies include

"Get It All Over Ya" Combo (tender, slow-smoked beef and baby back pork ribs; one whole unsliced 20-hour smoked brisket, 3 lbs. of signature sausage)

Rib King combo (tender, slow-smoked beef and baby back pork ribs)

Bar-B-Q Combo (a rack of tender slow-smoked baby back pork ribs, one whole un-sliced 20-hour smoked beef brisket and 3 lbs. of signature sausage)

Beef Brisket and Signature Sausage (whole un-sliced 20-hour smoked brisket and 3 lbs. of special recipe sausage)

Half Brisket and Baby Back Ribs (half of an un-sliced 20-hour smoked brisket and one rack of tender, slow-smoked baby back pork ribs)

Half Brisket and Beef Ribs (half of an un-sliced 20-hour smoked brisket and one rack of tender, slow-smoked legendary beef ribs)

Half Brisket and Signature Sausage (half of an un-sliced 20-hour smoked brisket and 3 lbs. of signature sausage)

Sausage: Signature, special recipe sausage links

Baby Back Pork Ribs: Two full racks of legendary, tender, slow-smoked baby back pork ribs

Beef Ribs: Two huge racks of slow-smoked beef ribs

Brisket: 20-hour tender slow-smoked brisket

Sauce: Original Legendary Bar-B-Q Sauce or Wild Pork Bar-B-Q Sauce

Gift Cards: Air Ribs or County Line Restaurant gift cards

County Line's "Get it all over 'ya'" Gift Box -- the perfect sampling of all things Texas --includes Legendary BBQ Sauce, Texas Chili Kit, Secret Rib Rub, Bloody Mary Seasoning, Cold Drink Koozie and Talking Cowboy CDs (volumes1 and 2). Add a $50 Gift Card to make it extra special.

Air Ribs can be delivered to all contiguous US states; information and orders can be found at Air Ribs or by phone at 1-800-AIR-RIBS (247-7427), Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CST); holiday hours will vary. All credit cards accepted. Orders placed by 2 p.m. CST Monday through Wednesday can be shipped the NEXT day for two-day delivery (or overnight upon request). Shipments outside the U.S. are NOT available at this time. Gift cards will be delivered via the US Postal Service (allow 7-10 days for delivery). Orders close to Christmas holidays may require a few more days. Each portion is frozen and vacuum-packed to seal in the natural juices and flavors, in a reusable Styrofoam cooler.

FAQ provides answers to most customer questions.

Since 1975, the County Line has been serving up legendary slow-smoked barbeque in a relaxed family setting. It was founded by Texans who love Texas; love its heritage and historical buildings; and love BBQ. They were—and are—committed to running a restaurant based on four principles: 1) offer the highest quality smoked barbecue – ribs, brisket, sausage and chicken – with traditional sides of cole slaw, potato salad and beans; 2) provide these BBQ specialties in generous portions at reasonable prices; 3) employ college-age students to offer friendly table service with linens and bar service; and 4) feature authentic locations that celebrate its Texas or southwestern heritage.

County Line restaurants are located in San Antonio, Austin, Houston and El Paso, TX, and Albuquerque, New Mexico. Visit http://www.countyline.com for more information. Media are welcome to visit any County Line location to experience its legendary BBQ; contact Jeanne Albrecht at [email protected] to arrange a visit.

"The barbeque ribs, brisket and sausage at the County Line are out of this world! The fragrance of the first giant platter of meat brought to our table was just overwhelming."

CHICAGO DAILY NEWS

