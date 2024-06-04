Air Traffic Control Software, Inc Joins the HubSpot App Marketplace

"Being accepted to the HubSpot App Marketplace really validates what we've been building at Air Traffic Control," said Nick Zeckets, founder and CEO. Post this

HubSpot's App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations to enhance the HubSpot experience. App partners comply with a set of requirements and go through rigorous product testing to be accepted into the marketplace.

"Being accepted to the HubSpot App Marketplace really validates what we've been building at Air Traffic Control. In a world where impersonal marketing experiences are all too common, especially in B2B, HubSpot users can stand out from the competition and deliver content personalization at scale to their audiences with ATC," said Nick Zeckets, founder and CEO at Air Traffic Control, Inc. "We deeply admire HubSpot's support of their customers and of partners such as ATC."

About Air Traffic Control

Air Traffic Control delivers the power to automate personalized content recommendations at scale. It replaces time-consuming manual or generic personalization efforts done at the segment level as well as ineffective, non-personalized marketing campaigns.

