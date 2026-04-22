Air Water America Announces Consolidation of TOMCO Systems & Taylor-Wharton America

Eric Rottier, COO, Air Water America commented, "The consolidation will combine U.S. manufacturing operations at TOMCO Systems' facility in Loganville, Georgia. Taylor-Wharton's intellectual property will be transferred to TOMCO, ensuring continuity of product innovation and technical excellence." Post this

Eric Rottier, COO, Air Water America commented, "The consolidation will combine U.S. manufacturing operations at TOMCO Systems' facility in Loganville, Georgia. Taylor-Wharton's intellectual property will be transferred to TOMCO, ensuring continuity of product innovation and technical excellence. The Taylor-Wharton commercial and engineering teams will remain in place, continuing support of our standard and engineered cryogenic products, including our hydrogen solutions."

The Taylor-Wharton brand—an industry leader with a legacy of reliability—will continue to be used in the marketplace. Manufacturing operations in Baytown, Texas, will wind down in early 2026 as production transitions to Loganville. All existing Taylor-Wharton warranties will continue to be honored.

About Air Water America

Air Water America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Air Water, Inc.. Established in 1929, Air Water, Inc. has continued to grow in the manufacturing and supply of industrial gases and related services for over 90 years.Air Water America is a global leader in industrial gases, equipment, and engineering solutions. Through its subsidiaries, Air Water America provides advanced technologies and reliable equipment supporting essential industries such as energy, healthcare, food and beverage, and environmental services. Visit Air Water America at https://airwateramerica.com.

About Taylor-Wharton®

Taylor-Wharton traces its roots to 1742 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Air Water America, Inc. The extensive Taylor-Wharton product range includes cryogenic bulk tanks, micro-bulk tanks, transportable liquid cylinders, LNG (liquefied natural gas) storage and application systems, cryogenic beverage carbonation vessels, trailers, ISO containers, railcars, hydrogen fuel stations, mobile hydrogen rechargers, vacuum insulated pipe, vaporizers, and more. Visit Taylor-Wharton at https://twcryo.com.

About TOMCO Systems

Delivering trusted CO2 solutions since 1970, TOMCO Systems has established itself as the world leader in CO2 products and services. TOMCO is uniquely capable of designing, fabricating, servicing, installing, and inspecting turn-key solutions to fit any CO2 application needs across several segments – Food & Beverage Applications, Water Technologies, Industrial Equipment, Fire Systems, and Parts & Service. Visit TOMCO Systems at https://tomcosystems.com.

Media Contact

Lillian Burke, Air Water America, 1 9085331011, [email protected], www.airwateramerica.com

SOURCE Air Water America