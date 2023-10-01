Air Water America Expands its Helium Gas Business in the United States with the Acquisition of AGP LLC (DBA) American Gas Products

Air Water America Inc., a subsidiary of Air Water Inc., announced today that it has acquired American Gas Products Inc. (AGP), a prominent helium and industrial gas supplier in Massachusetts operating throughout the United States. Tweet this

"We are excited to become part of Air Water America, Inc. and continue our history of excellence and value in the industrial gas business. Our customers can be certain they will continue to receive the same level of quality and service they have come to expect from AGP, while also benefiting from Air Water's resources and expertise," said Michael D'Auria, former CEO, and owner of AGP. "The acquisition of American Gas Products by Air Water America will contribute innovation, talent, and technology to our business resulting in new and exciting growth. Air Water's expertise will pave the way for continued expansion and profitability in not only our helium division, but also establish AGP as a leader in industrial and specialty gases for the New England market.," said Matt D'Auria, CEO of AGP.

North America is one of the key growth areas for Air Water Inc. globally. In the past 5 years, Air Water America has made significant investments in the industrial gas equipment and engineering segments acquiring Taylor-Wharton®, TOMCO2 Systems®, Cryogenic Vessels Alternative (CVA), majority ownership in Dohmeyer Cryogenics, AMCS, CO2 Air's dry ice products, M1 Engineering, an equity investment in First Element Fuels, and an organic investment in phasetwo®'s life science product portfolio. Air Water America complimented their equipment division with follow up acquisitions in two leading local industrial gas distributors, Noble Gas Solutions in 2022 and Phoenix Welding Supply in 2023. In August 2023, Air Water America announced an air separation plant investment in Rochester, NY. "As part of our strategic expansion plans, we are diversifying our gas offerings with AGP beyond atmospheric gases (oxygen, nitrogen, argon) to enhance our capabilities as a comprehensive industrial gas supplier" said Air Water America President and CEO, Hiroyuki Minesaka. "We're excited to welcome the American Gas Products team to the Air Water Group and look forward to working together to expand Air Water's helium footprint."

About Air Water Group

Air Water America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Air Water, Inc. ("Air Water Japan"). Established in 1929, Air Water Japan has continued to grow in the manufacturing and supply of industrial gases and related services for over 90 years. Air Water Japan has developed its own engineering capability to design, manufacture and operate air separation units and non-cryogenic air separation plants. Air Water Japan has successfully managed industrial gas businesses and expanded product supply and service capability throughout Japan, becoming a leader in the market. In the past few years, Air Water Japan also increased its presence in the U.S., India, and Asian markets.

Since its incorporation, Air Water Japan, and its group entities ("Air Water Group") have expanded its businesses and provided consistent growth in revenues. Air Water Japan lists its common stock on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Sapporo Stock Exchange. Air Water Group employs more than 20,000 people around the world and has annual net sales of approximately JPY 1,005 billion (equivalent to USD 7.2 billion) on a consolidated basis for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

