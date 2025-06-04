Air Water America Inc. Promotes TOMCO's Lillian Burke to Director of Communications and Marketing

In this role, Lillian will focus on building unified marketing strategies that reflect AWA's core values. Her leadership will help strengthen collaboration, improve brand consistency, and elevate the organization's presence across industries. Post this

After graduation, she joined TOMCO full-time as a Business Analyst, expanding her scope to include go-to-market strategy, sales supporting functions, managed marketing projects, trade shows, financial analytics, and more. She was later promoted to Communication and Inside Business Development Manager, where she led internal process automation, launched phasetwo's e-commerce website, CRM workflow optimization, and the development of TOMCO's customer service ticketing platform.

In her new role, Lillian will oversee internal and external communications, corporate trade shows, social media and web strategy, and ensure consistent implementation of marketing initiatives across all Air Water America subsidiaries.

Lillian will report to Eric Rottier, Chief Operating Officer of Air Water America, Inc., and CEO of its Cryogenic Equipment Division.

"We are excited to see what Lillian will do in her new role. Her enthusiasm, energy and marketing skills will certainly help elevate our marketing and communications endeavors" said Rottier.

In this role, Lillian will focus on building unified marketing strategies that reflect AWA's core values. Her leadership will help strengthen collaboration, improve brand consistency, and elevate the organization's presence across industries.

Please join us in congratulating Lillian Burke on this exciting new chapter.

Overview of Air Water Group

Air Water America is a wholly owned subsidiary of Air Water Inc. ("Air Water Japan"). Air Water Japan was established in 1929 and for over 90 years has continued to grow in the manufacturing and supply of industrial gases and related services. Air Water Japan has developed its own engineering capability to design, manufacture and operate various industrial gas generation units. Air Water Japan has successfully managed our industrial gas businesses and expanded our product supply and service capability throughout Japan, becoming a strong No. 2 player in the market. In the past few years, Air Water Japan also invested outside of Japan, in the U.S., India (acquired divested assets of Linde and Praxair), Europe and Asian markets.

Since its incorporation, Air Water Japan and its group entities ("Air Water Group") have expanded its businesses and provided consistent growth in revenues. Air Water Japan's common stock is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Sapporo Stock Exchange. Air Water Group employs more than 20,000 people around the world and has annual net sales of approximately JPY1.00 trillion (equivalent to USD 6.8 billion) on a consolidated basis for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

Visit our website at www.awi.co.jp/en/index.html

Media Contact

Lillian Burke, Air Water America Inc., 1 6784512755, [email protected], www.airwateramerica.com

