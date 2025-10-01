Air Water Gas Solutions Breaks Ground on New Air Separation Plant in Rochester, New York

"Air Water is not just another supplier—we're a long-term partner," said Ishmael Chalabi, President and CEO of Air Water Gas Solutions. Post this

Strengthening Reliability and Cost Competitiveness

Nitrogen is a mission-critical utility for Eastman Business Park tenants, supporting both process safety and production quality.

By investing directly in this new ASU, Air Water Gas Solutions ensures improved reliability to RED and its nitrogen pipeline customers, while also providing long-term stability and efficiency. The project is a model of creative collaboration, giving RED and its customers confidence in supply.

"Air Water is not just another supplier—we're a long-term partner," said Ishmael Chalabi, President and CEO of Air Water Gas Solutions. "Our ability to deliver complete solutions across the value chain sets us apart and ensures that our customers have the security, flexibility, and innovation they need to grow."

A Partnership Built Differently

For RED Rochester, the decision to partner with Air Water Gas Solutions went beyond a nitrogen pipeline supply. "Air Water brought transparency, collaboration, and a focus on the long term," said Daniel Kelley, CEO of RED Rochester. "Our customers gain improved reliability and cost stability, while RED gains a partner we trust to grow with us for decades to come."

Expanding Air Water's U.S. Presence

The Rochester ASU is part of Air Water's long-term strategy to expand its U.S. industrial gases footprint. In 2023, the company further established its presence in New York through the acquisition of Noble Gas Solutions in Albany, a leading independent distributor with more than 80 years of local experience.

About Air Water Gas Solutions

Air Water Gas Solutions, Inc., a subsidiary of Air Water America and Air Water Inc. of Japan, provides innovative industrial gas solutions across the U.S. With expertise spanning nearly a century, the company is committed to delivering high-quality products, engineering excellence, and sustainable growth to its customers and communities.

About Air Water America

Air Water America is a Tier 1+ industrial gas company uniting production, distribution, and cryogenic technology under one roof. From molecule to microbulk, Air Water delivers integrated gas solutions that ensure safety, reliability, and performance from production to application.

About RED Rochester, LLC

RED Rochester is a utility company serving tenants within Eastman Business Park. With a focus on reliability, efficiency, and environmental stewardship, RED provides industrial utilities and infrastructure critical to supporting manufacturing and innovation across the region.

