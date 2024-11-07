Aira Activate 2024 Spurs Generative AI Insights From Telco Experts

Spirited Discussions With AT&T, Dish/Boost Mobile, Ericsson, Nokia, AWS, and More Yield Real-World Benefits and Network Use Cases

SARATOGA, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aira Technologies, the AI defined networking pioneer, is gathering industry-leading operators, vendors, and consultants to showcase AI momentum in streamlining network operations.

Building on last year's successful event, this invite-only forum is co-hosted by Aira Technologies and McKinsey & Company, and sponsored by AWS. Industry heavyweights are joining the full day of animated discussions, with speakers from AT&T, Boost Mobile, Qualcomm, Capita, Nokia, Ericsson, Dell, Intel, VMware, BluePlanet, and Mavenir.

Experts are sharing practical insights on AI's potential for innovation, performance, and productivity in the Telco Radio Access Network (RAN) and beyond. In-depth panels and fireside chats span a range of topics that are top of mind for wireless network innovators and operators, including:

GenAI Opportunities in the RAN/Telco

Enabling the Data Architecture for AI/ML and the role of the Cloud

AI-Native RAN

"Aira's focused on applying AI and GenAI to all layers of the RAN infrastructure stack so that operators can achieve breakthrough performance benefits," said Anand Chandrasekher, Co-Founder and CEO of Aira Technologies. "However, together with our colleagues across the Telco community, we can uncover even more opportunities for streamlining operations. This is the value of Aira Activate 2024—assembling the most innovative leaders in our industry to discuss, debate, and prioritize what's possible with AI for wireless networks."

Also being demonstrated at the event is Aira Naavik, a robust new GenAI-powered platform that answers Mobile Operators' calls for vastly more efficient wireless networks. Naavik is Aira's intent-based platform that uses GenAI to help network engineers deal with the most pernicious challenges holding back modernization of the RAN. Naavik overcomes hurdles that span a range of use cases, including:

Observation and Analysis

KPI Prediction

Anomaly Detection

Root Cause Analysis

Network Application Development (AppGen)

Energy Management

Zero-Touch Provisioning

"By unveiling this new GenAI powered, telco-focused platform, Aira's helping to accelerate RAN modernization," says Aira Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer RaviKiran Gopalan. "Showcasing Naavik's innovation at Aira Activate inspires new use case partnerships with our wireless colleagues, benefiting the wireless industry at large."

About Aira Technologies

Aira Technologies, a trailblazer in leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to revolutionize wireless telecommunications, was founded in 2019. Aira's vision is to use a data-driven, ML powered approach to radically re-imagine wireless design, deployment, and control to improve efficiency, and performance. Aira is enabling the RAN of the future - a fully autonomous, self-learning RAN. Aira has assembled a team with a rare combination of 5G wireless technology and cutting-edge AI expertise. For more information, visit www.aira-technology.com.

