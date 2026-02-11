Aira Technologies and Axiata Team Up To Accelerate AI-Native Autonomous Networks Deployment

Strategic collaboration to enable group-wide deployment of AI-generated rApps and intelligent agents aligned with legacy RAN, O-RAN, and TM Forum standards.

SARATOGA, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aira Technologies, Inc., the pioneer in AI-defined networking, and Axiata, a leading operator of telecommunications companies across Southeast and South Asia, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore a strategic collaboration aimed at accelerating AI-native, autonomous network operations across Axiata's operating companies.

Under the MOU, the parties will evaluate the use of Aira's AppGen platform as a group-wide enabler for the rapid generation and deployment of AI-native applications and rApps, intelligent agents, and automation policies in support of Axiata's A3 (Axiata AI & Autonomous) Network strategy. The collaboration is expected to align with O-RAN (including R1 SMO) specifications and TM Forum Open APIs, ensuring interoperability and vendor-agnostic deployment.

Driving Intent-to-Outcome Automation

The proposed collaboration is designed to help Axiata translate business and network intents into autonomous actions, leveraging AI-generated applications to support the full network lifecycle, from provisioning and predictive operations to optimization and monetization.

Key objectives of the collaboration include:

AI-Native Platforms & Organizations: Rapid generation and deployment of rApps, intelligent agents, and control policies to enable fully autonomous network operations.

Repeatable rApp Lifecycle: Establishing a standardized and scalable process for rApp ideation, validation, deployment, and lifecycle management.

Intent-to-Action Execution: Translating network and business intent into actionable, agentic applications.

Platform Agnosticism: Maintaining OEM- and platform-neutrality aligned with Axiata's A3 strategy.

"This MOU is an important step in our journey toward AI-native, autonomous networks," said Thomas Hundt, Group Chief Business and Technology Officer. "This collaboration supports Axiata's strategy to industrialize AI-enabled L4 automation across our OpCos. With AppGen as an enabler, our teams will generate and deploy rApps rapidly aligned to our architecture, data policies, and business priorities."

"We are excited to collaborate with Axiata to explore how AppGen can enable rapid, scalable rApp generation across multiple operating companies," said Aira CEO and Co-Founder Anand Chandrasekher. "By pairing Axiata's operational scale with Aira's GenAI‑native AppGen on the Aira Naavik platform, we're establishing a modern blueprint for network automation that's open, standards‑aligned, and designed to deliver measurable value in weeks, not years.

About Aira Technologies, Inc.

Aira Technologies is an AI-native company reimagining how wireless networks are designed, deployed, and operated. Its Naavik platform powers GenAI-driven automation for anomaly detection, RCA, observability, and rApp generation. It enables operators to shift from intent to outcome with unmatched agility. Visit www.aira-technology.com for more details.

About Axiata

Axiata is a leading Converged Connectivity Group in Southeast and South Asia, strategically blending its digital telco operations with digital businesses and infrastructure. With two jointly controlled entities in Malaysia (CelcomDigi) and Indonesia (XLSMART), the Group holds controlling stakes in mobile and fixed operator companies in Sri Lanka (Dialog), Bangladesh (Robi), and Cambodia (Smart).

Axiata's regional digital business verticals comprise Boost, a fintech company, and ADA, a data and AI experience company. Linknet, a fibre broadband company based in Indonesia, and EDOTCO, the sixth largest independent tower company operating across nine countries, complement Axiata's portfolio, ensuring robust connectivity and infrastructure support across the region.

Axiata, a committed long-term investor, empowers regional progress by championing innovative technology and bridging the digital divide. The Group actively supports young talent, communities, and climate initiatives, striving to unite the region's best in innovation and connectivity to foster a thriving, inclusive, and sustainable future across its markets. Find out more at www.axiata.com

Media Contact

Malick Noor, Aira Technologies, 1 (833) 689-3133, [email protected], https://www.aira-technology.com

SOURCE Aira Technologies