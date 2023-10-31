Aira Technologies Announces Industry Cross-Partner Forum on Impact of AI and Generative AI in Wireless

The forum gathers wireless leaders to discuss the shifts that AI brings to the wireless landscape Post this

Arda Akman, Juniper Networks

Masood Amin , Capgemini

, Capgemini Ravikiran Gopalan , PhD, Aira Technologies

, PhD, Aira Technologies Matti Hiltunen , PhD, AT&T Labs

, PhD, AT&T Labs Babak Jafarian , PhD, Aira Technologies

, PhD, Aira Technologies Neerav Kingsland , Anthropic

, Anthropic Maria Lema , PhD, Weaver Labs

, PhD, Weaver Labs Kaniz Mahdi , Deutsche Telecom

, Deutsche Telecom Manish Mangal , Tech Mahindra

, Tech Mahindra Dhaval Mehta , DISH Network

, DISH Network Rakesh Misra , PhD, VMware

, PhD, VMware Udayan Mukherjee , Intel

, Intel Kiran Mukkavilli , PhD, Qualcomm

, PhD, Qualcomm Ahmed Murad , VIAVI Solutions

, VIAVI Solutions Ajit Patankar , PhD, Juniper Networks

, PhD, Juniper Networks Gwenael Poitau, PhD, Dell

Constantine Polychronopoulos , PhD, Juniper Networks

, PhD, Juniper Networks Murali Ranganathan , Meta

, Meta Salil Sawhney , Amazon Web Services

, Amazon Web Services Jane Shen , Mavenir

, Mavenir Lance Uyehara , VMware

, VMware Sameer Vuyyuru , Amazon Web Services

, Amazon Web Services Sindhu Xirasagar, Intel

Ashish Yadav , Capgemini

Forum sessions will be moderated by wireless industry experts Chetan Sharma, Roy Chua, Leonard Lee, Anand Chandrasekher, and Ina Fried.

Openness, underpinned by the innovative application of ML-driven intelligence in RAN, is enabling network operators to have unprecedented dynamic control over their sites. This forum gathers wireless leaders to discuss the shifts that AI brings to the wireless landscape, and debate implications for the Open RAN (ORAN) and broader Telecom industry. Interested parties can find more information about the forum and sign up for updates HERE.

Aira Technologies, an AI software technology startup, was founded in 2019 by wireless industry veterans CEO Anand Chandrasekher (ex-Intel, ex-Qualcomm) and CTO Dr. Ravikiran Gopalan (ex-Bell Labs, ex-Qualcomm) along with wireless researchers Dr. Pramod Viswanath (Professor, Princeton University) and Dr. Sreeram Kannan (Professor, University of Washington, Seattle). Aira's vision is to harness machine learning to make every wireless connection, in every transport, more than 10x better. The Aira team combines expertise in 5G wireless technology and in AI, improving wireless communications using ML and real-time data from mobile networks. For more information, visit https://www.aira-technology.com and follow Aira on LinkedIn.

