Aira Technologies Announces Industry Cross-Partner Forum on Impact of AI and Generative AI in Wireless

SARATOGA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aira Technologies, a pioneer in the application of Machine Learning (ML) to radically improve wireless telecommunications, announced their forthcoming technology forum: The Role and Impact of AI and Generative AI in Wireless. Scheduled for Friday, November 3rd, this event will take place at McKinsey & Company's Redwood City Offices.
Hosted in partnership with Amazon Web Services, Juniper Networks, VMware, Intel, Dell, CapGemini, and TechMahindra, the forum is tailored to chief technology officers and executives from leading wireless companies, and will feature strategic panel discussions with:
- Arda Akman, Juniper Networks
- Masood Amin, Capgemini
- Ravikiran Gopalan, PhD, Aira Technologies
- Matti Hiltunen, PhD, AT&T Labs
- Babak Jafarian, PhD, Aira Technologies
- Neerav Kingsland, Anthropic
- Maria Lema, PhD, Weaver Labs
- Kaniz Mahdi, Deutsche Telecom
- Manish Mangal, Tech Mahindra
- Dhaval Mehta, DISH Network
- Rakesh Misra, PhD, VMware
- Udayan Mukherjee, Intel
- Kiran Mukkavilli, PhD, Qualcomm
- Ahmed Murad, VIAVI Solutions
- Ajit Patankar, PhD, Juniper Networks
- Gwenael Poitau, PhD, Dell
- Constantine Polychronopoulos, PhD, Juniper Networks
- Murali Ranganathan, Meta
- Salil Sawhney, Amazon Web Services
- Jane Shen, Mavenir
- Lance Uyehara, VMware
- Sameer Vuyyuru, Amazon Web Services
- Sindhu Xirasagar, Intel
- Ashish Yadav, Capgemini
Forum sessions will be moderated by wireless industry experts Chetan Sharma, Roy Chua, Leonard Lee, Anand Chandrasekher, and Ina Fried.
Openness, underpinned by the innovative application of ML-driven intelligence in RAN, is enabling network operators to have unprecedented dynamic control over their sites. This forum gathers wireless leaders to discuss the shifts that AI brings to the wireless landscape, and debate implications for the Open RAN (ORAN) and broader Telecom industry. Interested parties can find more information about the forum and sign up for updates HERE.
About Aira Technologies
Aira Technologies, an AI software technology startup, was founded in 2019 by wireless industry veterans CEO Anand Chandrasekher (ex-Intel, ex-Qualcomm) and CTO Dr. Ravikiran Gopalan (ex-Bell Labs, ex-Qualcomm) along with wireless researchers Dr. Pramod Viswanath (Professor, Princeton University) and Dr. Sreeram Kannan (Professor, University of Washington, Seattle). Aira's vision is to harness machine learning to make every wireless connection, in every transport, more than 10x better. The Aira team combines expertise in 5G wireless technology and in AI, improving wireless communications using ML and real-time data from mobile networks. For more information, visit https://www.aira-technology.com and follow Aira on LinkedIn.
